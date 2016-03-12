Preview: Wild at Canadiens

Alex Galchenyuk is doing his best to single-handedly keep alive the Montreal Canadiens’ flickering postseason aspirations. After seeing Galchenyuk record his third consecutive multi-goal performance and fifth in eight outings, the Canadiens hope he has more in store heading into Saturday’s tilt with the visiting Minnesota Wild.

While Galchenyuk’s offensive efforts have brought a smile to the faces of Montreal fans, the sight of All-Star defenseman P.K. Subban stretchered off the ice in the final minutes of the team’s 3-2 victory over Buffalo was difficult to watch. Despite the scary scene, Subban is considered day-to-day with a neck injury but will miss Saturday’s tilt, coach Michel Therrien told reporters. The Canadiens’ battered defensive corps could be music to the ears of the Wild, who have mustered just eight goals during their last four games to drop two points behind Colorado for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. “We know it’s going to be a dogfight,” defenseman Ryan Suter told the Minneapolis Star Tribune after the team’s second straight loss. “We’ve put ourselves in a tough position here and we know it’s going to be difficult to get in the playoffs.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), RSN, TVA (Montreal), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE WILD (31-27-10): Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves in a 2-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday and had one fewer in a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Dec. 22. Whether Kuemper gets another crack at the Canadiens is uncertain as interim coach John Torchetti did not divulge Saturday’s starting goaltender with Devan Dubnyk returning to practice after a bout with an illness. Veteran Jason Pominville, who scored in the first meeting with the Canadiens, will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (32-30-6): Subban will become the ninth regular player out of Saturday’s contest with an injury, joining fellow defensemen Jeff Petry, Nathan Beaulieu and Tom Gilbert along with forwards Brendan Gallagher, David Desharnais, Brian Flynn and Daniel Carr and goaltender Carey Price. With Lars Eller dealing with a lower-body injury, Montreal reached out to St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Friday to recall fellow forward Charles Hudon along with defenseman Darren Dietz. Despite the team’s constant game of musical chairs, Montreal has posted a 7-0-1 mark in its last eight home contests to remain on the fringe of postseason consideration.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota LW Zach Parise snapped a nine-game goal drought on Thursday and has 14 tallies in 30 career meetings with Montreal.

2. Canadiens rookie G Mike Condon, who has yielded seven goals in his last three outings, made 20 saves in the first meeting with the Wild.

3. Minnesota is 0-for-8 on the power play in the last two games and failed to convert on its lone opportunity against Montreal.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Canadiens 1