Sekac returns to lineup and sparks Canadiens to win

MONTREAL -- Right winger Jiri Sekac sat for seven games as a healthy scratch before finally drawing back in. In his second game back, he showed it is going to be hard for Montreal Canadiens coach Michel Therrien to sit him out again.

Sekac and center Lars Eller each scored a goal to lead the Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

“I‘m trying to get used to it (the NHL) every game and I think hopefully it’s just going to on the way up,” said Sekac, a highly-touted KHL free agent signed by Montreal in the offseason.

Goaltender Carey Price made 30 saves for Montreal (10-4-1) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots for the Wild.

Right winger Brendan Gallagher and left winger Max Pacioretty also scored for the Canadiens, who put up at least three goals for the first time since Oct. 25. Left winger Brandon Prust added two assists for Montreal.

Right winger Jason Pominville scored for Minnesota (7-6-0), which has been held to two goals during its first three-game losing streak of the season.

“I feel, in a lot of ways, to be honest with you, we’re losing games similar to the way that we did last year at this time,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “You’d like to think that those lessons that we learned, we would use them right now but I feel like we have to learn some of those lessons again.”

For just the fourth time in 15 games -- and the second consecutive game -- the Canadiens started the scoring.

Gallagher snapped a nine-game point drought when his line finally cleared the zone after a second period icing. Center Tomas Plekanec dished off to the winger, who rifled one from just inside the top of the right circle to beat Kuemper to stick side at 9:26.

The Wild took advantage of a Montreal turnover to tie it up at 14:59. After defenseman Andrei Markov lost the puck in the neutral zone to create a Minnesota odd-man rush, Pominville passed to former Canadiens left winger Thomas Vanek, who then fed it right back for a perfect tip.

“We played a good first period, played the way we need to play,” Minnesota defenseman Ryan Suter said. “The second period we started out playing at our pace, our tempo, and then we made a mistake and they capitalized on it. It seemed like ever since that point we were unable to get the momentum back and to get back to playing the way we needed to play.”

Eller restored Montreal’s lead at 19:10 when his shot from inside the right circle found its way past Kuemper, who was being screened by Sekac.

Sekac made it 3-1 at 4:46 of the third period. He stopped a Wild clearing attempt along the half boards before tossing it off to Eller. The puck hit Prust, who was pushed into the crossbar by right winger Nino Niederreiter, and Sekac was there to pick up the loose puck for his second goal of the season.

”It feels like most of the season so far has been an uphill battle a lot of the way so it was nice to get some wind in our backs today,“ Eller said. ”We got good flow to the game, pucks going in; we crashed the net and could have scored a few more.

Pacioretty picked up his team-leading sixth goal of the season less than 1 1/2 minutes later when he made no mistake in firing from the high slot.

NOTES: Before the game, the Canadiens raised former D Guy Lapointe’s No. 5 to the Bell Centre rafters, joining 17 other franchise legends. ... Teammates and fellow members of “The Big Three” D Larry Robinson and D Serge Savard were on hand to honor Lapointe. ... Minnesota players watched the ceremony from their bench as Lapointe currently serves as coordinator of amateur scouting with the Wild. ... Minnesota D Keith Ballard returned from injury, playing his first game since Oct. 17. ... D Jared Spurgeon missed his fourth game with an injury and LW Zach Parise sat out his second with a concussion. ... Montreal scratched RW Rene Bourque for the second straight game and LW Travis Moen returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games.