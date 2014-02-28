Preview: Wild at Canucks

The Minnesota Wild look to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Minnesota posted one-goal home victories over Tampa Bay and Nashville prior to the Olympic break before blanking the Oilers 3-0 in Edmonton on Thursday. Mikael Granlund, Stephane Veilleux and Dany Heatley scored while Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves en route to his second career shutout.

The Canucks picked up where they left off offensively on Wednesday but still managed to snap their seven-game losing streak with a 1-0 home triumph over St. Louis. Jannik Hansen scored the lone goal and Eddie Lack turned aside 20 shots for his third NHL shutout as Vancouver welcomed back captain Henrik Sedin from a rib injury. The Canucks struggled to score during their slide, recording more than two goals just once, and have been held to fewer than two tallies in four of their last five contests.

ABOUT THE WILD (32-21-7): Heatley’s goal on Thursday extended his point streak to five games. The veteran left wing has collected three tallies and three assists during the run. Granlund also has been on a tear, registering three goals and six assists in his last eight contests.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (28-24-9): Sedin recorded one shot on goal and went 13-6 on faceoffs in 19:34 of ice time after missing two straight games and eight of 10 with his injury. The veteran has gone 18 games without a goal and has collected nine assists in that span. Daniel Sedin has been even less productive as he enters Friday with a 20-game goal-scoring drought and only five assists in those contests.

1. Vancouver C Ryan Kesler could be back in the lineup after missing one game with a hand injury suffered while playing for Team USA in the Winter Olympics.

2. Minnesota posted a 3-2 shootout victory at home on Dec. 17 in its first meeting of the season with Vancouver.

3. The Canucks host Ottawa on Sunday afternoon in the Heritage Classic at BC Place.

