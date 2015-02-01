Preview: Wild at Canucks

The Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks meet for the first of three February matchups Sunday at Rogers Arena. The Wild are attempting to climb back into the playoff race with points in five of their last six games as they wrap up a four-game road trip. Vancouver is two contests into a six-game homestand as it tries to improve on a 6-6-0 record in January.

The Wild’s recent run of strong play (4-1-1) can be linked to their acquisition of goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who has started each of their last six games. Ryan Miller is expected to make his seventh straight start for the Canucks, who sit third in the Pacific Division. Minnesota has posted back-to-back victories but has not won three straight since November.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE WILD (22-20-6): Justin Fontaine missed most of the third period on Thursday with a lower-body injury and is questionable for Sunday. Zach Parise has scored six goals in his last six games and leads the team with 20. Jason Pominville led all Minnesota players with 11 points in January.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-17-3): Derek Dorsett missed Friday’s game with an upper-body injury and is not expected to play Sunday. Daniel Sedin and captain Henrik Sedin are tied for the team lead with 40 points apiece. Defenseman Ryan Stanton has been a healthy scratch for three consecutive games.

OVERTIME

1. The Wild and the Canucks meet again at Minnesota on Feb. 9 and in Vancouver seven days later.

2. Dubnyk has posted a 2.51 goals-against average and .924 save percentage in 17 career appearances against the Canucks.

3. Vancouver is 3-5-0 versus Central Division opponents.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Canucks 2