Preview: Wild at Canucks

The Minnesota Wild attempt to set a franchise record by earning a point in their 11th consecutive game when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Minnesota improved to 8-0-2 in its last 10 contests Saturday with a 6-3 triumph over Carolina as Thomas Vanek recorded two goals and an assist. The victory helped match the longest point streak in franchise history for the Wild, who enjoyed a 9-0-1 run from March 8-27, 2007.

Vancouver is clinging to third place in the Pacific Division after dropping a 3-2 decision at Calgary on Saturday. Linden Vey extended his point streak to three games when he scored the tying goal late in the second period, but the Canucks allowed the go-ahead tally 1:41 into the third as they saw the Flames pull even with them in points. Vancouver looks to avoid being swept of the three-game season series by Minnesota, which posted a 4-2 victory at Rogers Arena on Feb. 1 before skating to a 5-3 home triumph eight days later.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE WILD (28-20-7): Captain Mikko Koivu’s next multi-point performance will be his 114th, tying him with Marian Gaborik for the franchise record. The 31-year-old Finn has collected six assists over his last four games. Minnesota is riding a six-game road point streak (4-0-2), its longest since posting a seven-game winning streak away from home from Nov. 13-Dec. 10, 2011.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (31-21-3): Vancouver could be without Alex Edler on Monday as the defenseman suffered an upper-body injury in the second period of Saturday’s loss and did not return. Brandon McMillan has yet to make his debut with the Canucks after being claimed off waivers from Arizona on Thursday. The 24-year-old left wing, who was a healthy scratch for Vancouver’s last two contests, recorded a goal and two assists in 50 games with the Coyotes this season.

OVERTIME

1. Wild G Devan Dubnyk, who is 10-1-1 since being acquired from Arizona, is expected to make his 14th consecutive start Monday.

2. G Eddie Lack could get the start for Vancouver as he owns a 1-0-1 record and 1.15 goals-against average in three career games - two starts - against the Wild.

3. Minnesota has won six of its last seven meetings with the Canucks, including three straight in Vancouver.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Wild 2