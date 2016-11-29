Preview: Wild at Canucks

The Minnesota Wild put a pair of streaks on the line Tuesday as they continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. Minnesota began its trek by extending its overall point streak to four games (2-0-2) as Charlie Coyle scored his team-leading eighth goal with 1:08 remaining in the third period to forge a tie Saturday before St. Louis eked out a 4-3 shootout victory.

The contest was also the third straight on the road in which the Wild notched at least one point (1-2) - with all three being decided after regulation. Vancouver returns home to begin a three-game stretch after winning two of three on the road, including a 3-2 shootout triumph at Colorado on Saturday. The Canucks are attempting to turn things around after enduring a nine-game winless streak (0-8-1) as they've earned points in four of their last five contests and six of nine. Vancouver must continue its surge without defenseman Alex Edler, who will miss 4-to-6 weeks after breaking his index finger while blocking a shot Saturday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE WILD (11-7-3): Minnesota added a defenseman Sunday by recalling Gustav Olofsson, who recorded three goals and nine assists in 21 games with Iowa of the American Hockey League this season. The 21-year-old Swede made his NHL debut last campaign, registering one shot in 18 minutes, 23 seconds of ice time over two contests. Olofsson's arrival coincides with the status of fellow blue-liner Christian Folin, who is expected to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks with a sprained left MCL.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-11-2): Despite sitting near the bottom of the Pacific Division, Vancouver is in the upper echelon of the league on the penalty kill as it entered Monday tied with Minnesota for sixth with an 85.2 percent success rate. The power play is a different story, however, as the Canucks have gone 8-for-64 (12.5 percent) to rank 26th. While his numbers are far from earth-shattering, Bo Horvat leads the team in goals (seven), assists (eight) and points (15) after netting two tallies and setting up four others over his last four games.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have received only four goals from their defensemen, with Ben Hutton scoring half of them.

2. Minnesota C Eric Staal leads the team with 16 points and has notched an assist in three straight contests but has gone nine games without a goal.

3. Horvat has yet to score a power-play goal but has netted both of Vancouver's short-handers this season.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Canucks 0