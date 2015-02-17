Canucks 3, Wild 2: Defenseman Alex Biega scored what proved to be the winning goal in his NHL debut as host Vancouver withstood a furious late comeback attempt to post its third win in four games.

Captain Henrik Sedin recorded a goal and an assist while rookie Bo Horvat also tallied for the Canucks, who salvaged the finale of the three-game season series. Eddie Lack turned aside 20 shots to improve to 2-0-1 lifetime against the Wild.

Nino Niederreiter scored both goals for Minnesota, which had its franchise record-tying 10-game point streak (8-0-2) halted. Former Canuck Jordan Schroeder notched two assists and Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves in his 14th straight start as the Wild also saw their six-game road point streak (4-0-2) come to an end.

Minnesota opened the scoring 8:55 into the contest as Schroeder skated down the right wing and made a pass from below the faceoff circle to Niederreiter, who beat Lack from the doorstep. The Canucks drew even 42 seconds into the middle period, when Sedin buried the rebound of brother Daniel’s shot from the right circle during an odd-man rush.

Horvat gave Vancouver the lead 93 seconds into the third, backhanding the puck into an open net as it was going wide after Dubnyk stopped Jannik Hansen’s shot from above the slot. Biega made it 3-1 at 11:54 with a one-timer from the right point that beat a screened Dubnyk before Niederreiter scored from the doorstep less than two minutes later, and the Canucks held their ground as the Wild made a frantic charge for the equalizer in the final 60 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: A moment of silence was held before the game for Vancouver-born former NHL D Steve Montador, who passed away in his home on Sunday at the age of 35. ... Niederreiter’s multi-goal performance was his second of the season, with the first being a hat trick against Buffalo on Nov. 13. ... Biega was in the Canucks’ lineup due to recent injuries to fellow Ds Alex Edler and Chris Tanev. ... Dubnyk fell to 10-2-1 since being acquired from Arizona.