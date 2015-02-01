Wild continue recent resurgence with win in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The only thing the Minnesota Wild are doing different now is winning hockey games.

The Wild led 3-0 early in the third period then held off a late Vancouver Canuck rally for a 4-2 win Sunday. It was the Wild’s fifth win in their last seven games and follows a streak where Minnesota lost eight of nine games.

Center Mikko Koivu said it isn’t like the team has pulled a switch or anything.

”We talked then about what was wrong,“ said Koivu. ”You can’t say one thing wasn’t going the way we wanted.

“The same thing now. There’s not one thing we are doing better. Overall the hockey is better. I think the way we play defensively has been a big factor. We still have to get better at it. We have to continue the way we have been and get some confidence.”

Coach Mike Yeo said the addition of goaltender Devan Dubnyk in a Jan. 14 trade from the Arizona Coyotes has improved Minnesota’s fortunes.

“Confidence is one thing and a lot of credit has to go to Dubie,” said Yeo. “They came out and get two or three chances and it allows us to settle into the game and grab that first goal.”

The Wild looked to have the Canucks on the ropes when left winger Thomas Vanek put Minnesota ahead 3-0 at 7:08 of the third.

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Canucks

The Canucks found some life with goals 1:01 apart from left wingers Ronalds Kenins and Daniel Sedin. Vancouver outshot Minnesota 37-20 and peppered Dubnyk during the final 10 minutes, but couldn’t tie the game.

Vanek credited a timeout called by Yeo and some key stops from Dubnyk for preserving the win.

“They got two quick ones but I thought the timeout calmed us down,” he said. “We still had a one-goal lead after that and Dubie played great.”

Sedin was frustrated the Canucks put themselves in a position where they had to battle back. Vancouver has lost three of its last four games.

”We played well the last 20 minutes but it doesn’t really matter,“ he said. ”When we are down 3-0 it’s tough.

“We are good enough to win games right now. We talk about needing to be better at certain times. Our second periods haven’t been good enough.”

Left winger Zach Parise and defenseman Jared Spurgeon, on the power play, put Minnesota up 2-0 with second period goals two minutes apart. Left winger Jason Zucker scored into an empty net with 55 seconds remaining.

Center Mikael Granlund added two assists for the Wild.

The Canucks thought they had scored early in the third period off defenseman Alex Edler’s shot from just inside the blue line. The goal was disallowed when the referee ruled Dubnyk was interfered with on the play.

Dubnyk said he was impeded by Canuck right winger Radim Vrbata.

”It’s a great call,“ said Dubnyk. ”Vrbata is in the crease and I can’t get in my crease to where I need to be to make that save.

“I couldn’t make the save because I couldn’t get to where I need to be. It’s a good call.”

Canuck coach Willie Desjardins declined to say if he thought the officials made the right call but said that play didn’t decide the game.

”I would never get into that,“ he said. ”We had one similar earlier in the year and it went the other way.

“You are always frustrated when it goes against you. The refs didn’t beat us tonight. We had our chances. We have to be better.”

The Wild, who are battling for a playoff spot, improved their record to 23-20-6 for 52 points. The Canucks are 27-18-3 for 57 points.

The Wild ended a four-game road trip with wins over Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. It’s only the second time in franchise history Minnesota has swept the three teams in one road trip. The last time was back in March of 2007.

”It was a big trip,“ said defenseman Ryan Suter. ”Where we are right now, we have to keep going. We can’t be satisfied.

“We dug ourselves a pretty deep hole here and we just have to stick to it and play the way that we’ve been playing.”

NOTES: D Adam Clendening, obtained in a trade from Chicago last week, dressed for his first game as a Canuck. ... Both D Yannick Weber and RW Zack Kassian were healthy scratches for Vancouver. ... RW Derek Dorsett returned to the Canucks’ lineup after missing one game following a hit from Anaheim’s Ryan Kessler Tuesday. ... Vancouver’s homestand continues against the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday. ... The Canucks and Wild play twice more in the next 16 days. ... Wild D Ryan Suter played despite concerns over a lower-body injury. ... Wild RW Justin Fontaine didn’t dress due to a lower-body injury. ... C Erik Haula returned to the Wild lineup after being a healthy scratch the last two games. ...Minnesota has used 38 different lineups in 49 games this year. ... The Wild was 2-0-1 in the previous three games of their four-game road trip.