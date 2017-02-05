Granlund's first career hat trick lifts Wild

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- His first hat trick was great, but Mikael Granlund was even happier about the Minnesota Wild getting their game back.

Granlund extended his NHL-leading scoring streak to 12 games with three goals and an assist as the Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday.

The win came after the Wild lost 5-1 to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, which snapped a franchise-record 14-game road point streak (12-0-2).

"A hat trick really doesn't happen too often," said Granlund, who already has career highs with 15 goals and 48 points in 51 games.

"It's fun but I'm even more glad we got the win and we are on the right path again after the last game."

Left winger Jason Zucker, who had two assists, said Granlund deserves all the credit he's receiving.

"It's always fun to be part of somebody else getting that credit," said Zucker. "He is a guy that definitely deserves it. He has been playing fantastic.

"Being able to see him do that, it actually might be the first time I've seem him smile all year."

Mikko Koivu, the center on the line, said Zucker and Granlund are producing offensively without sacrificing defense.

"For me, what is the most fun, is the responsible hockey that they play," said Koivu, who scored his 16th goal of the season. "If we want to be a good team in this league we all have to do that. Those two are doing that right now. They want to get better. They take pride in their defensive part of the game. For me, that's the best point."

Granlund said strong defensive play helps create offense.

"We were doing a good job defensively again and that's our thing," he said. "That's how we are going to get our chances."

Granlund's prettiest goal was scored shorthanded at 4:06 of the second period and came 11 seconds after Minnesota's Tyler Graovac was called for cross-checking.

Granlund scooped up a loose puck following a faceoff in the Wild zone, then led a 2-on-1 breakaway down the ice. He took a shot that hit Vancouver goaltender Ryan Miller's glove and went into the net.

"I don't remember the last time I have shot on a two-on-one, so I guess it was time to try," Granlund said. "It hit him somewhere and I'm glad it went in."

Granlund's 12-game scoring streak (five goals, 12 assists) is the longest points streak in the NHL this season.

"He's a pretty special player," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I know he was a good player in the past but his numbers weren't quite what they are now.

"Boy, he can make plays. He skates, he defends. I can't say enough about him."

Koivu laughed when asked if Granlund was excited about the hat trick.

"I don't think he ever gets excited about anything," Koivu said.

Mike Reilly and Zack Parise also scored for Minnesota (34-12-5). The Wild lead the Western Conference with 73 points and are only three points back of Washington for the overall NHL lead.

The Wild also improved their league-leading road record to 17-6-5.

Brandon Sutter, with a pair of goals, and Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver (23-23-6). The Canucks, who are five points out of the final wild card spot in the West, lost their third straight game. They are 1-4-0 in their last five games and have been outscored 19-9.

"The effort wasn't there tonight," center Henrik Sedin said. "There was too many breakdowns. We gave them way too many odd-man rushes and chances in front of our net."

Sutter said mistakes cost the Canucks.

"They are good defensively to make those mistakes," he said. "They are going to capitalize on chances and make us pay.

"We know we have to be a good defensive team to win games. Tonight, we weren't as good as we've been."

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves. Miller stopped 33 shots.

NOTES: The Canucks held a pregame ceremony honoring C Henrik Sedin for collecting his 1,000th NHL point in a Jan. 20 victory over Florida. ... Vancouver RW Jannik Hansen, who returned from a knee injury, started on the third line with C Brandon Sutter and LW Markus Granlund. ... C Jayson Megna, without a point in five games, C Reid Boucher and D Alex Biega were healthy scratches. ... The Canucks begin a six-game trip on Tuesday night Nashville. They'll face four teams holding a playoff spot. ... RW Alex Tuch made his NHL debut on the Wild's top line with C Eric Staal and LW Zach Parise. ... Wild RW Charlie Coyle was moved to the fourth line from the top unit. ... Wild C Jordan Schroeder and C Nate Prosser were healthy scratches. ... Minnesota has seven players with 30 or more points this season. ... The Wild wrap up a four-game trip on Tuesday in Winnipeg.