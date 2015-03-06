Wild edge Capitals for fourth straight win

WASHINGTON -- Back in late January, when the NHL took a long weekend to stage its All-Star Game, the Minnesota Wild were mired in mediocrity with a 20-20-5 record, a distant 14 points out of a playoff spot.

Since then, they have been the NHL’s hottest team.

Veteran right winger Jason Pominville netted two third-period goals 5:09 apart, leading the Wild to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on a snowy Thursday night.

The win was the Wild’s fourth straight and improved their record since the All-Star break to a league-best 15-2-1.

Minnesota (35-22-7) moved past the Winnipeg Jets and into the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks, who are tied for ninth place.

“It’s huge,” said Pominville, who has three goals in his last three games. “I think every game right now is important for us, but I think we’re a confident group. We’re playing well, we’re doing a lot of good things and we’re getting great goaltending when we need it.”

Washington had its two-game win streak snapped and failed in an attempt to catch the third-place Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Capitals (35-21-10) were playing without NHL leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin, who was sidelined for the first time this season because of a lower-body injury. Left winger Curtis Glencross scored the lone goal for the Capitals, who were thwarted by Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk (24 saves).

Dubnyk has played in all 22 games for the Wild since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 14. He has gone 17-3-1 in those games, allowing just 35 goals in that span.

“When you face a guy that’s as hot as he is -- ever since he got traded there he’s been the backbone of their team,” Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said.

The Wild entered the third period trailing by a goal,and Pominville had to work hard to tie the score at 9:19. The 32-year-old veteran was stopped at the side of the net on a brilliant save by Washington goaltender Braden Holtby (28 saves). Pominville lost his stick in Holtby’s pads but yanked it loose just in time to shove the puck between Holtby’s legs for his 14th goal of the season.

Pominville struck again with 5:32 remaining in regulation when left winger Zach Parise picked off a pass by Capitals defenseman Mike Green and fed the puck to Pominville, who blasted a shot over sliding defenseman Tim Gleason and past Holtby’s left shoulder for the winning goal.

“I actually liked our game through two periods,” said Wild coach Mike Yeo. “I just said if we can stay with this we’re going to give ourselves a great chance.”

The Capitals opened the scoring 2:51 into the game when Glencross, acquired from the Calgary Flames on Sunday, scored his first goal as a Capital on his first shot at Verizon Center. Glencross took a lead pass from rookie center Evgeny Kuznetsov and fired a short side shot just under the right corner for his 10th goal of the season and first in a Washington jersey.

The power-play goal came with Wild left winger Thomas Vanek in the box for high sticking Capitals right winger Tom Wilson. It was just the second power-play goal allowed by the Wild in their past 49 penalty kills going back 17 games.

The Capitals had a chance to make it 2-0 with three minutes remaining in the second period when rookie left winger Andre Burakovsky fed right winger Marcus Johansson inside the left circle, but Johansson’s shot rang off the left post and the teams went into the third period with Washington holding a one-goal lead.

“Anytime you have a lead in the third period and you don’t win, it’s disappointing,” Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said. “Credit them, they stayed with it. They went to the net and we made a couple of mistakes, too.”

NOTES: Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin (lower body) was hurt Tuesday in Washington’s 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ovechkin played in 96 consecutive games before sitting out Thursday. The Capitals fell to 13-11-2 in the games Ovechkin has not played in his 10-year career. ... Washington C Michael Latta was sidelined with an upper-body injury. The team brought in reinforcements by recalling LW Andre Burakovsky from Hershey of the AHL. ... In their 21 games before acquiring G Devan Dubnyk, the Wild were allowing an NHL-worst 3.76 goals per game. In their 22 games after the trade, they lead the NHL with a 1.59 goals-against average. ... The Wild conclude their two-game road trip in Raleigh on Friday night against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals continue their five-game homestand Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.