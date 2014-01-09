Preview: Wild at Coyotes

After ending the 2013 calendar year with six consecutive setbacks, the Minnesota Wild look to match a season high with a fourth straight victory on Thursday, when they visit the Phoenix Coyotes. Nino Niederreiter scored the tying goal early in the third period and the only tally of the shootout in the fourth round as Minnesota skated to a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Swiss Olympian has collected three goals and two assists in his last five contests.

“He’s got guts, that’s what I like,” Wild coach Mike Yeo told the Star Tribune. “You have to have guts to play this game,” While Minnesota “gutted” out a victory, Phoenix barely was tested on Tuesday as it recorded just its third win in 11 games (3-4-4) - an emphatic 6-0 triumph over Calgary. Lauri Korpikoski celebrated being selected for the Finnish Olympic team by scoring a goal and setting up two others.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE WILD (19-22-5): Darcy Kuemper made a fine accounting of himself versus the Kings by turning aside 39 shots in just his second start of the season. “I‘m real happy for Darcy,” Yeo said. “He got thrown into a situation where he didn’t know he was going to play until (Tuesday) morning, and he responded very well.” The 23-year-old Saskatchewan native may draw the nod for the second straight game as Niklas Backstrom (abdominal soreness) is laboring while Josh Harding (illness) remains on injured reserve.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-12-9): Mikkel Boedker and captain Shane Doan netted their respective 13th tallies on Tuesday to remain tied for the team lead. Despite a surge in offense that has produced career highs in goals and points (29), the 24-year-old Boedker remains focused on lifting Phoenix to a postseason berth. “It’s a team sport and we’re all team guys in our room, but it’s been going well for me personally and it’s nice to see those pucks going in the net,” said Boedker, who also tallied in the Coyotes’ 3-1 win over the Wild on Nov. 27.

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix RW Radim Vrbata scored twice in the teams’ previous meeting but has since tallied just three times.

2. Minnesota won four straight from Nov. 9-17.

3. Coyotes G Mike Smith is 0-2-2 in his last five starts overall but has been confirmed by coach Dave Tippett to be in net on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Wild 2