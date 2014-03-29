Preview: Wild at Coyotes

A showdown for the top wild-card slot in the Western Conference is on tap when the Phoenix Coyotes host the slumping Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Phoenix is 5-1-1 in its last seven games - with all five victories coming by one goal - to close within one point of the Wild with eight games remaining in the season. “Our game, playing well, will get us one of those spots,” coach Dave Tippett said. “If we play the way we can and the way we hope to; we just want to get ourselves in the playoffs.”

The Wild have dropped two straight and nine of their past 12 games (3-5-4), dredging up memories of last season’s collapse when they lost eight of 11 games in April. Rookie Darcy Kuemper, who carried the load when netminders Josh Harding and Niklas Backstrom went on the shelf, has allowed five goals in each of his last two starts. “I feel bad for him right now,” coach Mike Yeo said. “Because this is a guy that we wouldn’t even be sitting here in the position that we’re in if he didn’t give us the stretch of hockey that he’s given us.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE WILD (37-26-11): Both Kuemper and backup Ilya Bryzgalov continue to struggle, allowing the opposition to score a total of 20 goals over the last five games. Minnesota is 0-for-10 with the man advantage in the past two contests and surrendered a pair of power-play goals and a short-handed tally in Thursday’s 5-1 setback at St. Louis. “That’s just how it’s been going,” Wild defenseman Ryan Suter said. “Our special teams have been terrible, and it’s costing us games. We have to figure that out or we’re not even going to make the playoffs.”

ABOUT THE COYOTES (36-26-12): Mike Smith has started a league-high 61 games but he went down with a leg injury in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Monday in the opener of a three-game road trip. Backup Thomas Greiss stepped in and backstopped Phoenix to a pair of 3-2 victories at Pittsburgh and New Jersey to boost his record to 9-5-2 with a 2.31 goals-against average. “We have a ton of confidence in Greisser,” Phoenix captain Shane Doan said. “I don’t know what his save percentage is, but it’s .925 or .930. He has been amazing for us.”

OVERTIME

1. Phoenix hasn’t lost back-to-back home games since Jan 9-11 - with the first of those defeats a 4-1 setback versus Minnesota.

2. The Wild have won three of their last four matchups overall against the Coyotes and have prevailed in four of their last five visits to Phoenix.

3. Greiss is 4-2-0 with a pair of shutouts in seven home appearances.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 4, Wild 3