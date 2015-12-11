Preview: Wild at Coyotes

With Devan Dubnyk staying home to nurse a mild groin injury, the Minnesota Wild will face his former team on Friday when they continue their three-game road trip against the reeling Arizona Coyotes. Darcy Kuemper filled in admirably on Monday, but Minnesota saw its three-game winning streak come to a halt with a 2-1 overtime loss to Central Division-rival Colorado.

“He wasn’t quite feeling 100 percent so there’s no point in rushing things,” coach Mike Yeo told reporters on Thursday of Dubnyk, who posted a 27-9-2 mark with five shutouts and a 1.78 goals-against average last season after being acquired for a third-round pick from Arizona on Jan. 14. “It’s getting closer. ... He just doesn’t have full confidence in pushing side to side right now.” Confidence may be waning for the Coyotes, who have been outscored 24-10 during their season-high five-game losing skid. “It’s very discouraging going 0-5 on a road trip,” defenseman Michael Stone told the Arizona Republic after his team’s 4-1 setback to St. Louis on Tuesday. “I think that’s how everybody feels right now.”

ABOUT THE WILD (14-7-5): Kuemper isn’t overly worried about his new workload in the face of Dubnyk’s injury. “Same approach ... it’s a good opportunity, just come ready to play and do my best to help the team get two points,” said Kuemper, who turned aside all 26 shots he faced in his lone career outing versus Arizona. Zach Parise, who tallied versus the Avalanche, had a goal and an assist in Minnesota’s 4-3 win over Arizona on Oct. 15 and has recorded 14 points total (nine goals, five assists) in 13 career encounters with the Coyotes.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (13-14-1): Returning to Gila Rivera Arena to open a six-game homestand may not be the best venue for Arizona after losing the last five meetings with Minnesota in the desert. Rookie Anthony Duclair has been limited to an assist in his last seven contests, but has sprung to life when facing the Wild. In two encounters, the 20-year-old Quebec native has netted two of the nine goals in his career.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona C Martin Hanzal and captain Shane Doan are both nursing lower-body injuries and considered questionable to play on Friday.

2. Minnesota D Ryan Suter has enjoyed an offensive breakout this season, but has just one point in his last six contests.

3. The Coyotes are just 2-for-18 on the power play in the last seven games.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Wild 2