Preview: Wild at Devils

The Minnesota Wild opened the season by winning seven of their first 10 games - and the three losses were each by one goal - but their fortunes have taken a U-turn over the past week. Minnesota has scored just two goals during a three-game losing streak as it prepares to visit the slumping New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in the finale of a three-game road trip. “It’s too bad,” Wild defenseman Ryan Suter said. “We had such a good thing going and now we’re kind of getting away from what we were building.”

While Minnesota has been outscored 11-2 during its skid, the Devils are in a deep funk of their own after suffering their fourth consecutive loss in a 4-2 setback at Boston on Monday. New Jersey also came out of the gate in impressive fashion, winning its first three contests, but has dropped nine of its last 12 (3-7-2) and surrendered at least four goals on seven occasions. Special teams have been haunting the Devils, who have permitted seven power-play goals over the past five contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE WILD (7-6-0): Leading scorer Zach Parise, defenseman Jared Spurgeon and goaltender Josh Harding returned to practice Monday and will accompany the team to New Jersey, although none will play Tuesday. Still, coach Mike Yeo said he expects the presence of the trio to serve a dual purpose - help build morale and provide some healthy competition on the roster. “There’s no question there’s an emotional lift,” Yeo said. “It’s a positive feeling, the fact that they’re out there and the idea that they’ll be returning and helping the group. ... It’s certainly a motivator for some people.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (6-7-2): Jaromir Jagr, who is three months shy of his 43rd birthday, added another entry into the record books Monday when he scored his 708th career goal to move into a tie with Mike Gartner for sixth place on the all-time list. Jagr also registered his 1,765th point and needs six more to tie Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the career list. New Jersey coach Peter DeBoer described struggling goaltender Cory Schneider’s performance as “average” after Monday’s game, but declined to say whether Keith Kinkaid would receive his first career start versus Minnesota.

OVERTIME

1. Jagr has four goals and 16 points in 15 games against Minnesota.

2. The Wild has the 29th-ranked power play in the league, converting on only 2-of-40 chances.

3. Devils LW Martin Havlat, who has missed nine games with a lower-body injury, said he hopes to be back in the lineup Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Devils 2