Preview: Wild at Devils

The New Jersey Devils could use an offensive jolt, and honoring the winningest goaltender in league history certainly should energize the fan base. Prior to Saturday's game against the visiting Minnesota Wild, New Jersey will hold a ceremony outside the Prudential Center to dedicate a statue of Martin Brodeur, who led the franchise to three Stanley Cup championships.

Goaltending, however, has not been an issue for the Devils, who are in the same spot through four games as they finished the 2015-16 season - last in the NHL in scoring. New Jersey has played four straight one-goal games, winning once while scoring a total of six goals. Minnesota has no such concerns on offense as it carries a three-game winning streak into the opener of a four-game road trip. The Wild have lost four of their last five against the Devils, including their last three trips to New Jersey.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE WILD (3-1-0): Eric Staal went through a miserable offensive season a year ago that saw the longtime captain of Carolina shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Staal has rediscovered his touch in Minnesota, scoring three times in four games to match his output in 20 contests with the Rangers. "I never felt like I forgot how to play," Staal told reporters. "I knew I could play and I've been in this league a long time. But ... it's only been four games."

ABOUT THE DEVILS (1-2-1): New Jersey could not protect a third-period lead in a 2-1 loss at Boston on Thursday - wasting another strong performance by Cory Schneider, who has started all four games and owns a .938 save percentage. Coach John Hynes tinkered with some of the team's lines during Friday's practice, which included rookie Blake Speers skating on the top unit with Adam Henrique and Taylor Hall. Hynes is planning to activate forward Sergey Kalinin to make his season debut.

OVERTIME

1. Both teams have gone 13-for-14 on the penalty kill.

2. Schneider is 9-6-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average versus Minnesota.

3. Wild F Erik Haula and D Jared Spurgeon sat out practice on Friday after exiting Thursday's game with injuries.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Wild 2