Desperate Devils snap losing streak, beat Wild

NEWARK, N.J. -- Although the calendar still reads November, the New Jersey Devils played Tuesday night in a must-win situation.

”I think there definitely was a sense of desperation in here,“ said Devils left winger Mike Cammalleri, who scored a second period goal in the Devils’ 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ”We had to stop the bleeding right here.

“We all sensed the importance of the game, even this early in the season. We had to stop this losing skid. It began with our goaltender, who was obviously on a mission.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Devils

Devils goalie Cory Schneider rebounded from some poor performances of late to make 23 saves, several of which were of the spectacular variety, earning his seventh win of the season in his 16th straight start. There was some speculation that Devils head coach Peter DeBoer might give rookie Keith Kinkaid a shot in goal last night because of Schneider’s recent play, but DeBoer went with his No. 1 goalie and Schneider repaid his coach’s faith.

“We definitely needed this one, needed a big win against a good team,” Schneider said. “We played with desperation and that was the key. I had to bounce back. It was hugely important for me to bounce back (after giving up four goals Monday night). I was very disappointed in myself. I knew I needed to be better and had to play better. I knew we needed a better effort from me.”

The win enabled the Devils (7-7-2) to snap a four-game losing streak, while the loss was the fourth straight for the Wild (7-7).

After letting up a soft goal to former Devils forward Ryan Carter early in the third period that made it 2-1 in favor of New Jersey, Schneider buckled down and stopped his last seven shots, including a spectacular save on center Erik Haula with five minutes left.

“(Left winger Thomas) Vanek has a great shot and I had to respect him, but then he makes the pass across (to Haula) and I was able to stick my toe out and got my toenail on it,” Schneider said. “It was a big save.”

Left winger Tuomo Ruutu gave the Devils a 1-0 lead in the second period, then Cammalleri made it 2-0 with a goal four minutes later. Carter had his goal to cut the lead to 2-1, then Devils center Travis Zajac scored an empty-net goal to close out the scoring.

It was Zajac’s third goal of the season and second in as many nights.

Darcy Kuemper made 20 saves in goal for the Wild, which continues to search for answers to its woes.

“We had so many good looks and we played pretty well,” said Wild right winger Jason Pominville. “But at the end of the day, we need to find a way to put it in the back of the net and we didn‘t. If we scored one early, maybe it might have been a different game. We just have to keep battling, keep fighting until we can get some of our guys back.”

NOTES: The Devils activated LW Martin Havlat from the injured list and placed LW Ryane Clowe on the injured list. Clowe suffered a blow to the head last week against Detroit that forced him to miss two games. It is believed that Clowe suffered his fourth concussion in the last two years, although there has been no official confirmation of the injury. ... The Devils also recalled D Helgeson from Albany of the AHL to replace injured D Jon Merrill, who was cut on his arm with a skate last week and will be out for an indefinite period. ... Wild LW Zach Parise, one of the most popular Devils when he played in New Jersey, missed the game after sustaining a concussion. Parise remains the Wild’s leading scorer with four goals and six assists for 10 points after 11 games.