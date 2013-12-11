Preview: Wild at Ducks

The Minnesota Wild attempt to accomplish a feat 13 others were unable to when they visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Anaheim has yet to lose in regulation at home this season, going 11-0-2. The Ducks kept that mark intact Monday, when it posted a 5-2 triumph over the New York Islanders behind a two-goal performance by Corey Perry.

Defenseman Cam Fowler scored a goal and set up two others while captain Ryan Getzlaf notched an assist to extend his point streak to 14 games for Anaheim, which has won three straight overall and has earned a point in six in a row (4-0-2). Minnesota is coming off its third win in four games, a 3-1 home victory over San Jose on Sunday. Zach Parise scored a pair of goals for the Wild, who are just 5-6-3 on the road as they begin a three-game trek.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE WILD (18-9-5): Parise’s two-goal performance against San Jose was his third of the season and first since Nov. 5 versus Calgary. He shares the team lead in goals (14) with Jason Pominville, who is mired in a nine-game drought. Minnesota registered only 13 shots on goal in the victory over the Sharks, including eight over the final two periods.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (21-7-5): Getzlaf has collected 10 goals and 11 assists during his point run. The 28-year-old has recorded his first career hat trick as well as two three-game goal-scoring streaks during the run. Getzlaf is only officially credited with a 12-game point streak, however, as he missed three games due to injury after scoring in two straight.

OVERTIME

1. Perry has scored a goal in a career-high six consecutive contests, matching the longest stretch in the NHL this season (St. Louis’ Alex Steen and Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos).

2. The Wild recalled LW Jason Zucker from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.

3. Anaheim assigned LW Emerson Etem to Norfolk of the AHL.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Wild 0