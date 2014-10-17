Preview: Wild at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are set to become one of the last teams to play a home opener this season - and they’ll have their hands full Friday night as they take on a Minnesota Wild team that has yet to allow a goal in 2014-15. Minnesota opened its campaign in style, blanking the Colorado Avalanche in both ends of a home-and-home series. The Ducks return to Orange County fresh off a 3-1-0 East Coast trek that ended with a 4-3 shootout win over Philadelphia.

Darcy Kuemper will likely make his third start in as many games for the Wild, looking to extend his 119-minute, 44-second shutout streak against a Ducks team that poured in 15 goals during its road trip while getting multi-tally contributions from five different players, led by Corey Perry (four). Perry has a point in every game this season, while newcomer Ryan Kesler has five points. The Wild are led by Zach Parise, who has four points in two games.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN (Minnesota), PRIME (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE WILD (2-0-0): Not even a perfect start to the season has prevented Minnesota from shuffling the lineup heading into Friday’s encounter with Anaheim. Justin Fontaine is expected to make his debut Friday night alongside Thomas Vanek and Mikko Koivu, while head coach Mike Yeo looks to keep his top and third lines intact. Minnesota placed Stu Bickel on waivers to make room for Fontaine, who had 13 goals and eight assists for the Wild last season but missed the first two games against Colorado with a strained glute.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (3-1-0): The success of netminder Frederik Andersen has forced the Ducks to make their own roster move, sending goaltender John Gibson to their American Hockey League affiliate in Norfolk. Gibson was torched for six goals in Anaheim’s season-opening loss to the Penguins, while Andersen won the next three games and is expected to get the call Friday night. Netminder Jason LaBarbera was promoted in place of Gibson, who will start for the Admirals over the weekend before returning to Anaheim next week.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim won two of three meetings between the clubs last season.

2. Perry has 16 goals and 15 assists in 32 career games against Minnesota.

3. Andersen has won seven straight games dating back to the end of last season.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Wild 1