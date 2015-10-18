Preview: Wild at Ducks

There is another drought in California and while it cannot be compared to the severe lack of precipitation in the Golden State, the Anaheim Ducks’ offensive ineptness is nearly as remarkable. Anaheim has scored once during its 0-3-1 start as it hosts the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in the final contest of its four-game homestand, but first-year wing Carl Hagelin knows it may only be a matter of time before the Ducks make it rain goals.

”We have to understand we’re a team with a lot of guys who can score goals,“ Hagelin told reporters after Anaheim’s 3-0 loss to Colorado on Friday. ”You have to look back at those moments. All it takes is one shot. One lucky bounce. Once that happens, it should be a snowball effect.“ Minnesota has had no such issues, scoring 12 times en route to a 3-0-0 start before falling 2-1 in overtime to Los Angeles on Friday after playing in Arizona the previous night. ”... I think the guys were feeling it, and to me that’s the mental toughness that I appreciate right there,‘’ Wild coach Mike Yeo told reporters. “We didn’t accept being tired in that situation. We dug in and got to our game in the third period and earned a huge point.” Minnesota left wing Zach Parise is off to a blazing start with five goals on 18 shots and, like defenseman Ryan Suter (team-high five assists), has recorded a point in all four games - all one-goal contests for the Wild.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NHLN, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE WILD (3-0-1): Minnesota has three players with two goals apiece - captain Mikko Koivu, Charlie Coyle and Thomas Vanek, who recorded his 300th career tally Thursday. The Wild have scored a power-play goal in each game and are 4-for-17 with the man advantage. Devan Dubnyk (3-0-0, 3.00 goals-against average, .892 save percentage) is expected back in net after Darcy Kuemper made 35 saves Friday in his season debut.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (0-3-1): With an eye-popping 92 shots that either hit the net, missed the net or were blocked Friday, Anaheim is getting its chances. “From beginning to end, there was no quit in this team,” coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. “It’s pretty disappointing for everybody. There is nobody in this organization that is happy right now. I saw signs of pulling out of it. I firmly believe if we get one goal, we’ll get three or four. Right now, it’s just a struggle to score.” Anaheim called up Shea Theodore and Korbinian Holzer from San Diego of the American Hockey League after fellow defensemen Simon Despres (upper body) and Clayton Stoner (lower body) were placed on injured reserve Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim is 0-for-11 on the power play and has successfully killed 10-of-11 penalties while Minnesota has allowed four goals in 17 short-handed situations.

2. Wild LW Jason Zucker is a native of Huntington Beach, about 20 miles from Anaheim.

3. The Ducks have won nine of the last 10 meetings with eight of the victories - including all three encounters last season - by one goal.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Wild 2