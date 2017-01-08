Preview: Wild at Ducks

Bruce Boudreau returns to Anaheim for the first time since being fired when his Minnesota Wild visit the Ducks on Sunday. Boudreau went 208-104-40 while winning four Pacific Division titles in five seasons as coach of Anaheim before moving on after last campaign, and he will bring a red-hot team to Honda Center as the Wild have lost in regulation just once since the start of December.

Minnesota has managed to go 2-1-1 in its last four games despite allowing four goals in each contest, including a 4-3 overtime loss at Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. “You go through these things,” Boudreau told reporters. “We need one really good game where we’re back to checking everybody and not giving up a lot of good scoring chances. When we give up 10 and under, we’re a good team.” The Ducks will try to extend their point streak to eight games after a 3-2 overtime triumph over Arizona on Friday improved them to 4-0-3 in their last seven. Anaheim has won three in a row – the last two without captain Ryan Getzlaf (lower body), who is questionable for Sunday’s encounter.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE WILD (24-9-5): Devan Dubnyk (20-7-3, 1.82 goals-against average, .939 save percentage, five shutouts) was rested Saturday and is expected to be back in net after surrendering four tallies in each of his last three games. Captain Mikko Koivu recorded a goal and an assist against the Kings to extend his point streak to six games while Zach Parise scored for the second straight contest. Eric Staal leads the balanced offense with 34 points – two better than Charlie Coyle, who recorded his 13th goal on Saturday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (21-12-8): Anaheim hasn’t gotten much help lately from its power play, which is 0-for-10 over the last four games, but the club has posted three one-goal victories and received a shutout from John Gibson in that span. Corey Perry registered an assist Friday to tie Getzlaf for second on the team with 30 points – four shy of leader Ryan Kesler (15 goals, 19 assists). The Ducks have received a boost from rookie forward Ondrej Kase, who recorded a pair of goals and an assist over the last two games to push his total to 10 points in 25 contests.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has clinched its best first half in franchise history with three games to go before the midway point.

2. The Ducks have won five of the last six meetings, including two of three last season with Boudreau at the helm.

3. Gibson, who has turned aside 95 of the 100 shots he has faced this month, is 2-0-0 lifetime against the Wild while allowing a total of two goals.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Wild 2