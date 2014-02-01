Preview: Wild at Flames

The Calgary Flames can wrap up a five-game homestand with their fifth straight victory when they host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Calgary lost 5-1 at Minnesota on Nov. 5 and is 2-2-3 in its last seven meetings against the Wild, but the Flames have been defeating the likes of Chicago and San Jose recently. Minnesota, which is finishing a four-game road trip, is trying to improve on its 10-14-4 away record.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to start for the Wild after he was pulled in Thursday s 5-4 loss to Colorado. Karri Ramo started 10 games in January for the Flames and should be in the crease on Saturday. Although neither team is known for scoring bunches of goals, both have been finding plenty of offense of late. The Wild scored four times in each of their last two contests and the Flames tallied 16 times on their winning streak.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Wisconsin

ABOUT THE WILD (29-21-6): Zach Parise, who was named captain of the United States Olympic team on Friday, has seven points in his last two games. Players like Parise and Kuemper are filling the gaps left by injuries to captain Mikko Koivu (ankle) and Josh Harding (illness) that have kept Minnesota short-handed for most of the last month. Jason Pominville is on a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists in that span.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (20-27-7): Michael Cammalleri has missed nine games due to a concussion and is considered day-to-day after it was thought he would return to the lineup on Thursday. Captain Mark Giordano has a point in each of his last seven games, while rookie Sean Monahan has three points in his last four for his most productive stretch of play since November. Lee Stempniak has also been hot of late, with five points on a three-game streak.

OVERTIME

1. The last time Calgary won five in a row was during March 2012.

2. Minnesota is 7-3-3 against Pacific Division opponents.

3. The Flames and the Wild will meet once more at Minnesota on March 3 to conclude their season series.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Flames 3