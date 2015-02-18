Preview: Wild at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to remain perfect on their homestand when they face off against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. Calgary began its four-game stretch at Scotiabank Saddledome with a 3-2 triumph over Vancouver on Saturday and edged Boston in overtime two nights later for its fifth win in six home contests. The Flames fell into a 3-0 hole before rallying, with defenseman TJ Brodie capping the comeback at 4:58 of the extra session.

Minnesota had its franchise record-tying 10-game point streak snapped Monday as it dropped a 3-2 decision at Vancouver in the opener of its three-game road trip. Nino Niederreiter registered his second multi-goal performance of the season, but it wasn’t enough as the Wild failed to earn a point on the road for the first time in seven contests. Minnesota claimed the opener of the three-game season series on Jan. 29 as Zach Parise scored and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves in a 1-0 triumph at Calgary.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE WILD (28-21-7): Dubnyk is expected to make his 15th consecutive start Wednesday after losing in regulation for just the second time in 13 decisions (10-2-1) since being acquired from Arizona. Minnesota has been perfect on the penalty kill since the All-Star break, going 26-for-26 as it enters its contest against the Flames as the only team not to allow a power-play goal in that span. The Wild trail San Jose by three points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with three games in hand.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (32-22-3): Captain Mark Giordano collected three assists Monday to raise his career point total to 244 - two behind Jamie Macoun for 28th place on the franchise list. The 31-year-old defenseman will appear in his 507th game for Calgary on Wednesday, tying him with Craig Conroy for 15th in club history. Jiri Hudler scored two goals against the Canucks for his team-leading 13th multi-point effort of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has recorded 113 multi-point performances, one shy of Marian Gaborik’s franchise record.

2. The Flames enter Wednesday even in points with Vancouver for second place in the Pacific Division.

3. Minnesota C Jordan Schroeder set up both of Niederreiter’s goals Monday for his first career multi-assist effort.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Wild 1