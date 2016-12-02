Preview: Wild at Flames

Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said he isn't expecting anything out of the norm on Friday when his club continues its five-game road trip with a visit to the Calgary Flames. The Wild have come under fire from the Flames' bloggers for allegedly targeting Johnny Gaudreau in the first meeting 2 1/2 weeks ago, resulting in a fractured finger for the star following 21 slashes throughout the course of the contest.

“Everybody gets touched," Boudreau told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "It was Eric Staal (who slashed Gaudreau). Eric Staal, what was the most penalty minutes he's ever got in a year? If you think he's a dirty player that’s going for Gaudreau's hand, then we’re all mistaken. I think it was a crazy allegation by them, but at the same time, you never know what's going to happen." Gaudreau scored the lone goal in Calgary's 1-0 victory over Minnesota on Nov. 15, with Chad Johnson turning aside 27 shots for his first shutout of the season. The 30-year-old Johnson owns a 6-2-0 mark with a career-best three blankings in his last eight games with a 1.50 goals-against average and .951 save percentage, highlighted by a 39-save performance on Wednesday in a 3-0 triumph over Toronto.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin, FSN North-Plus (Minnesota), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE WILD (11-8-3): Although Boudreau shot down the idea of a chippy game, Minnesota may be bracing itself for one by recalling rugged forward Kurtis Gabriel from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The 23-year-old Ontario native led Iowa with 127 penalty minutes in 2015-16 and has 35 this season to go along with three goals and an assist. Jason Zucker, who is pesky in his own right, is riding a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists) and has recorded nine of his 12 points on the road this season.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (11-13-2): Kris Versteeg has provided an unexpected offensive boost of late, scoring a goal versus the Maple Leafs for his third point in four games after mustering just four in his previous 12 encounters. Fellow forward Sean Monahan has recorded a point in his last two contests after being held off the scoresheet in five straight games. Michael Frolik had an assist for his team-leading 15th point on Wednesday, but has notched just 10 (five goals, five assists) in 23 career meetings with Minnesota.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk has dropped four of his last seven decisions (3-3-1) despite permitting only 13 goals in that stretch.

2. Calgary's special teams leave plenty to be desired as it is dead-last on the power play and 28th on the penalty kill.

3. The Wild have yielded 10 power-play goals in the past 12 games after going 26-of-27 on the penalty kill in their initial 10.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Flames 2