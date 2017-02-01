FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Preview: Wild at Flames
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 2, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 7 months ago

Preview: Wild at Flames

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Calgary Flames hope a winning goal last Thursday and a trip to All-Star weekend will be the springboard Johnny Gaudreau needs to provide the team a big boost in the final 30 contests of the season. Gaudreau, who snapped an 11-game goal-scoring drought last time out, will try to keep it going when the Flames host the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Gaudreau’s overtime winner in a 3-2 triumph at Ottawa gave him 11 goals on the season, and he produced four points during the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament on Sunday. “We had a talk (last Tuesday) about, ‘Hey, it’s not what you’ve done to this point, it’s where we’re going to go in the meat of the season - these next 25-30 games,’” Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters after his team snapped a four-game losing streak in Ottawa. “So this is a building block for him.” Minnesota is coming off a 5-2 victory at Edmonton on Tuesday as Mikael Granlund notched an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise record-tying 10 games. All-Star Devan Dubnyk (27-8-3, 1.88 goals-against average, .936 save percentage) watched backup Darcy Kuemper make 41 saves against the Oilers but is expected to be in net on Wednesday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet360 (Calgary)

ABOUT THE WILD (33-11-5): Granlund has collected two goals and 10 assists during his streak to take over the team lead with 43 points – two better than Eric Staal, who has notched just two in his last eight contests. Jason Zucker, who is tied with All-Star teammate Ryan Suter for the league lead with a plus-30 rating, recorded a goal and an assist Tuesday to push his career-best point total to 35. Jason Pominville set up a tally against Edmonton, giving him two goals and six assists during his six-game point streak.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (25-24-3): Gaudreau and 22-year-old center Sean Monahan will be depended on to turn around their seasons if Calgary is to secure a playoff spot in the West. The 23-year-old Gaudreau and Monahan, a former sixth-overall draft pick, are tied for third on the team with 31 points apiece and own minus-17 and minus-15 ratings, respectively. Mikael Backlund registered just one point in the last four games before the All-Star break but leads the team with 34 overall – two better than defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have won the last three meetings, including a pair of one-goal triumphs earlier this season.

2. Calgary G Brian Elliott made 25 saves in the victory at Ottawa on Thursday and is expected to get the start against Minnesota.

3. Minnesota C Tyler Graovac has scored three goals in his last two games, doubling his total for the season.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Wild 2

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.