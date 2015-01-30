Wild G Dubnyk outduels Hiller in 1-0 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- At least, a handful of fans had reason to cheer Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Calgary Flames were blanked for the first time this season, much to the delight of family and friends of Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who delivered a 30-save shutout in a 1-0 victory over his hometown team.

“We’re certainly not going to win every game 1-0 but just the way that game was going, you could tell it was going to be that kind of game,” Dubnyk said. “The guys buckled down. They were just working so hard down low. They had some possession time down in our end, but we did a good job of holding them out and blocking a lot of shots.”

Wild left-winger Zach Parise scored Thursday’s game-winner, but Dubnyk was the no-brainer choice as first star in a goaltending duel.

The 28-year-old net minder was raised in Calgary and is very familiar with the Flames after spending the first five seasons of his career with the provincial rival Edmonton Oilers. He was traded to Minnesota in a Jan. 14 swap from the Arizona Coyotes and has provided a glimmer of hope to the Wild (22-20-6), whom many have counted out of the playoff picture in the NHL’s Western Conference.

Dubnyk now has a 4-1 record with a 1.66 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and two goose-eggs in six appearances for his new squad. It’s no coincidence the Wild have collected at least a point in five of their past six games.

Dubnyk didn’t face a lot of quality scoring chances early in Thursday’s match, but he had to be especially sharp in the third period to put the finishing touches on his third shutout of the season.

He flashed his glove for a save on rookie left-winger Johnny Gaudreau, then stopped right-winger Paul Byron on a breakaway. With just a couple of ticks left on the clock, he denied center Mikael Backlund on a golden opportunity to tie it up.

“I think we owe a lot to Dubnyk tonight. He bailed us out on a lot of different breakdowns we had. He was really good,” Parise said. “Sometimes, a lot of times, you have breakdowns and you need to get bailed out, and he’s done that for us. He’s made big saves. He’s made the saves he should make and some you don’t expect him to. We’re really happy so far with how he’s played.”

The Flames (26-20-3), meanwhile, squandered a stellar performance by their own goalie. Jonas Hiller finished with 31 saves, including several that could be replayed on the highlight shows, but didn’t get any support at the other end.

After the Flames were shut out Thursday, the Ottawa Senators and the Tampa Bay Lightning are the only NHL teams that have not been blanked this season.

“We played pretty well. We had our chances, but the puck wouldn’t go in,” Hiller said. “I thought Dubnyk played really well. I thought I had a few good stops. Some nights, everything goes in. Some nights, nothing goes in. Those are fun to play as a goalie, but kind of disappointing if you’re at the losing end.”

The only puck that crossed the line Thursday was Parise’s strike at the 8:59 mark of the first period, when he capitalized on a rare gaffe by Flames captain Mark Giordano. Wild right winger Thomas Vanek got a piece of Giordano’s outlet pass, poking the puck to Parise and watching Minnesota’s star forward fire a low shot past Hiller.

Parise now has six goals over a six-game stretch.

“One bad mistake -- I made a bad one in the first there -- and they get a goal,” Giordano said. “At the end of the night, that’s the mistake that cost us.”

NOTES: The American Hockey League announced Thursday the formation of a Pacific Division, with the Flames among five organizations that will move their top affiliates to California for the 2015-16 season. The Flames’ minor league team will be based in Stockton, Calif. ... The Wild recalled D Matt Dumba from the AHL’s Iowa Wild. The 20-year-old Dumba was raised in Calgary and Thursday marked his first professional game at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Meanwhile, D Stu Bickel was returned to Iowa ... Flames LW Curtis Glencross (lower body) and D Ladislav Smid (upper body) are on Calgary’s injured list, while D Keith Ballard (concussion) remains sidelined for the Wild. ... NHL commissioner Gary Bettman attended Thursday’s game in Calgary. ... Former Flames star Gary Roberts was a special guest on ‘Alumni Night.’ Roberts spent the first 10 seasons of his 23-year NHL career with the Flames and was part of their Stanley Cup-winning squad in 1989. ... The Flames will continue their six-game homestand Saturday against the provincial rival Edmonton Oilers. The next stop for the Wild is Vancouver, where they’ll square off Saturday with the Canucks.