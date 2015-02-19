Koivu rescues Wild with shootout winner vs. Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- The Minnesota Wild keep inching closer.

A playoff position, which looked so far away just a month ago, is now within striking distance after Mikko Koivu’s overtime winner was the difference in the 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

“Even that one extra point, it’s huge, especially against a team that we’re chasing,” said Koivu, the Wild captain and top center. “Every point is very important and you need it all. We want to take as many as we can and move forward.”

The Western Conference playoff chase is claustrophobically tight, but Minnesota (29-21-7) climbed to within a single point of a wild card spot by winning nine of 11 games.

Catching the top three Central Division teams isn’t likely possible -- although it may be if Minnesota keeps playing like it has the last while -- so a wild card spot is the more realistic goal.

After Wednesday’s action, the Winnipeg Jets are in the driver’s seat for one of the two wild card spots, but with four Pacific Division teams battling for second and third place in their division as well as wild card tickets to the Stanley Cup tournament, it is amazingly close.

Minnesota is actually 10th in the conference, but just one point behind the Los Angeles Kings, the current holders of the second wild card spot.

Although the Wild left the Scotiabank Saddledome on a high, there were some tense moments when they blew a 2-0 first-period lead.

Right winger Justin Fontaine and defenseman Matt Dumba -- playing in his hometown for just the second time as a pro -- each beat Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller in the opening frame to stake the visitors to a lead.

However, the Flames (32-22-4) have become known for their comebacks this season thanks to 10 victories garnered when trailing after two periods, and almost pulled off another.

First, right winger Jiri Hudler put the hosts on the board late in the opening frame when he deflected a high point shot -- a goal which took a lengthy video review to stand up -- and then left winger Lance Bouma tied the game midway through the third period for a team which has outscored opponents 73-38 in the third period this season.

”We were missing one of our defensemen,“ said Minnesota coach Mike Yeo, noting the loss of Jared Spurgeon to injury just three minutes into the game. ”I actually liked our third period a lot better than the second period. They got a lot of momentum with the power plays, but our third period was pretty good in terms of not giving up a lot of quality chances. We only gave up two, maybe three. Against a team like that, you’re going to give up a few.

“Obviously, they got that big goal but I thought our guys responded well and it was a big two points.”

Meanwhile, the Flames ended up torn somewhere between disappointment from yet another bad start -- they’ve surrendered the first goal in 11 of 13 games -- costing them and the happiness of getting a much-needed point in the standings.

”We just didn’t finish it off,“ said defenseman Dennis Wideman, who assisted both Calgary goals. ”We tied it up but couldn’t get that third one. We had plenty of chances. Even before they scored the overtime goal, we had a couple of real good chances to finish it off and (Devan) Dubnyk made some real good saves.

“But, obviously, we don’t want to keep spotting teams one, two or three goals, We have to find a way to come out a little bit better and try to get a lead.”

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk made 35 saves for the win. Since coming to Minnesota via trade from the Arizona Coyotes, he’s posted a sparkling 11-2-1 record.

Hiller stopped 26 shots.

NOTES: Flames LW Brandon Bollig drew back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games because LW Paul Byron missed the game due to an injury suffered in Monday’s clash with the Boston Bruins. ... Minnesota summoned LW Michael Keranen from its AHL affiliate in Iowa but he didn’t suit up. Keranen, who is second in scoring for the Wild’s farm team, was brought up in case LW Thomas Vanek couldn’t play. Vanek was OK to play despite the lower-body issue bothering him. ... The Flames went into the game without surrendering an opposing team a power-play goal in nine consecutive games, which tied a franchise record set in March 2004. ... The Wild have had a perfect penalty kill in the last 11 games, while the Flames haven’t surrendered a power-play goal in 10 outings, which is a franchise record.