Preview: Wild at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers look to maintain their recent dominance at home when they host the Minnesota Wild on Monday. After losing seven of its first nine games in its own building, Philadelphia has reeled off eight straight wins at home - including a 5-4 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday in which it rallied for five goals in the third period. The Flyers were unable to complete a sweep of the home-and-home series, however, dropping a 6-3 decision in Columbus on Saturday.Minnesota remains in search of its first victory on its four-game road trip. After suffering a 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Wild dropped a 4-1 decision against the New York Rangers three nights later. Jason Pominville scored in both contests, raising his team-leading goal total to 17.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE WILD (20-13-5): Ryan Suter set up Minnesota’s lone goal Sunday, extending his assist streak to six games. The defenseman has yet to score a goal this season but leads the team with 21 assists. Mikael Granlund returned from an 11-game absence due to a concussion on Sunday and notched an assist.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (16-16-4): Philadelphia will be without Erik Gustafsson for approximately two weeks as the defenseman suffered a sprained left knee in Saturday’s loss. The 25-year-old Swede has recorded two goals and five assists in 20 games this season. Captain Claude Giroux enters Monday’s contest with a six-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and seven assists.

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers have scored four or more goals six times during their eight-game home winning streak.

2. Philadelphia D Nicklas Grossmann hopes to return to action after missing Saturday’s game with the flu.

3. Minnesota wraps up its road trip Friday in Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Wild 2