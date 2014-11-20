Preview: Wild at Flyers

The well-rested Minnesota Wild vie for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. Minnesota has been idle since Sunday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Winnipeg, with Zach Parise scoring twice in his return from a five-game absence due to a concussion. Parise tormented Philadelphia dating to his time with rival New Jersey, collecting 18 goals and as many assists in 41 career meetings.

While the Wild have enjoyed some down time, the Flyers limped to their third straight loss in a 2-0 setback to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Philadelphia’s league-worst penalty kill absorbed another hit after yielding its seventh power-play goal in 11 opportunities during the skid. Minnesota has struggled mightily with the man-advantage this season (5-for-54, 9.3 percent), but has converted 3-of-10 chances in the last three contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSNO (Minnesota), CSP (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE WILD (10-7-0): Coach Mike Yeo is keeping defenseman Jonas Brodin (mumps) at arm’s length in an effort to prevent the remainder of the team from getting ill. “If it’s one, two, three games that we have to keep him away and make sure nobody else gets this, and make sure we completely get rid of it, then that’s what we’ll do,” Yeo told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Yeo also revealed after Wednesday’s practice that Charlie Coyle will shift back to center and join Thomas Vanek and Jason Zucker in an effort to create offense from the team’s top three lines.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (7-8-2): Philadelphia’s decimated defense absorbed another blow when Michael Del Zotto exited Wednesday’s contest early in the third period with a lower-body injury. Del Zotto, who is questionable to play versus the Wild, is second on his team among defensemen in points (eight) and sixth overall since signing a one-year deal on Aug. 5. Captain Claude Giroux, who was originally expected to miss two games with a lower-body injury, logged 25:45 of ice time and split 38 faceoff draws.

OVERTIME

1. After Philadelphia’s Steve Mason made 32 saves on Wednesday, fellow G Ray Emery is expected to make the start versus Minnesota - against which he is 4-1-1 with one shutout in his career.

2. Wild C Erik Haula is expected to return to the lineup after suffering a charley horse during Sunday’s victory versus the Jets.

3. Former Hart Trophy recipient Eric Lindros and fellow “Legion of Doom” linemate John LeClair will be inducted into the Flyers’ Hall of Fame prior to the contest.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Flyers 1