Zucker, Wild beat Flyers in final minute

PHILADELPHIA -- Jason Zucker picked the perfect time to end his scoring drought.

Zucker scored a tiebreaking goal with 45.4 seconds left, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Right winger Nino Niederreiter and defenseman Marco Scandella also scored, and goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves to help the Wild (11-7-0) earn their fourth consecutive game and just their second in Philadelphia in franchise history.

“Guys like that, you need them to score big goals at big times, and that was certainly a big one,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said of Zucker. “His game, like a lot of guys, got a lot better as the game went on, and that’s what we need those guys to do. We need them going out trying to make plays, trying to make a difference. You’re going to have to be good in your game and demand the best.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Flyers

Center Claude Giroux scored the tying goal with 3:30 left, and defenseman Mark Streit also had a goal for Philadelphia. The Flyers (7-9-2) lost their fourth game in a row.

“Of course, it’s a tough way to lose,” Giroux said. “We played the right way all game and gave ourselves a chance to win. I think (there was) a lot of improvement from the last few games.”

A turnover by Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald led to the Wild’s winning goal. Defenseman Ryan Suter sent a crossing pass to Zucker, who put it into a wide-open net for his first goal in 11 games.

“It’s always exciting when you can end it in regulation,” Kuemper said. “We got timely goals tonight. Just a nice play there and he buried it, and it was huge.”

Giroux’s power-play goal on a one-timer from the right circle off a perfect crossing pass from left winger Brayden Schenn gave the Flyers life. A fired-up Giroux pumped his fist emphatically, and the crowd roared on Hall of Fame night at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, the excitement turned to boos shortly afterward when the Wild took the lead.

“I thought we played well most of the game,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We made two mistakes in the third period that we shouldn’t have made, and it cost us two goals.”

The Wild took a 2-1 lead shortly after failing to score on a power-play chance early in the third period. Scandella took a cross-ice pass from right winger Jason Pominville and blasted a wobbling shot from the left circle over goalie Ray Emery’s glove just 1:42 into the third period.

“They came out hard,” Scandella said. “Third period, we had a great period. That’s the road hockey we have to play.”

Niederreiter gave the Wild a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal in the second period. Niederreiter fired a one-timer from the left circle past Emery (26 saves) for his ninth goal.

The Flyers tied it at 1 less than four minutes later when Streit streaked down the middle, took a pass from center Vincent Lecavalier and slipped it between Kuemper’s legs.

NOTES: Former Flyers Eric Lindros and John LeClair were inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame in a pregame ceremony. They are the 21st and 22nd to receive the honor. ... Flyers RW Jakub Voracek had his 10-game points streak end in Wednesday night’s 2-0 loss at the New York Rangers. ... Flyers D Nick Schultz was the second player ever (and first defenseman) drafted by the Wild in 2000 and spent the first 10 seasons of career with them. He played in a franchise-high 743 games. ... Wild coach Mike Yeo moved Charlie Coyle to center between LW Thomas Vanek and RW Jason Zucker. ... Wild D Jonas Brodin (illness) and LW Matt Cooke (lower-body injury) didn’t play. ... Flyers D Andrew MacDonald returned to the lineup, but D Michael Del Zotto (lower-body injury) was out.