Preview: Wild at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to remain perfect on their five-game homestand as they try for a season-high third straight victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Carolina rallied for a 2-1 overtime triumph over Philadelphia in the opener of the homestand on Tuesday to snap its five-game losing streak. The Hurricanes made it two wins in a row by defeating the New York Islanders 1-0 on Thursday, with Justin Peters making 21 saves for his third career shutout.

Minnesota enters with a four-game point streak (3-0-1) and has earned at least one point in seven of its last nine contests. The Wild had their string of three straight wins snapped Thursday as they dropped a 3-2 decision at Washington in a shootout. The first meeting between the teams, a 3-1 victory by the Wild, saw both Carolina’s Cam Ward and Minnesota’s Josh Harding exit with lower-body injuries.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE WILD (9-4-4): Minnesota could be without Clayton Stoner, as the defenseman left Thursday’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury. Zach Parise has scored five of his eight goals on the power play. The left wing, who is riding a four-game point streak, tallied seven times with the man advantage each of the previous two seasons.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (6-7-3): Carolina has struggled offensively despite winning its last two games. The Hurricanes have scored two or fewer goals in each of their last seven contests and have converted just twice on 21 power-play opportunities. Captain Eric Staal is mired in an eight-game goalless drought, recording four assists in that span.

OVERTIME

1. Carolina has allowed a total of seven goals in winning each of its previous five home meetings with Minnesota.

2. Parise has registered nine goals and four assists in his last 12 games against Carolina.

3. Peters allowed one goal on 50 shots over the first two games of the Hurricanes’ homestand.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Hurricanes 1