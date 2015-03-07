Third-period goals push Wild past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A little patience works for the Minnesota Wild these days.

The Wild recovered from a shaky second period to score two rapid-fire goals in the third period to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Friday night at PNC Arena.

“Then everyone thinks you’re playing a great game,” left winger Zach Parise said of the late-game production.

Center Mikael Granlund and Parise scored less than two minutes apart to break a tie and send the Wild to a fifth consecutive victory.

It was a second strong third period in as many nights for Minnesota. Coach Mike Yeo said it was encouraging how the Wild regrouped for the third period.

“The focus that we had and how we really went after it was a really good sign,” Yeo said.

Center Charlie Coyle also scored for Minnesota, which racked up its sixth win in a row on the road. Right winger Jason Pominville picked up two assists.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk, making his 23rd consecutive start, made 37 saves for the Wild.

“You keep it simple,” Dubnyk said. “You chip away. It was a classic road game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Hurricanes

Center Riley Nash scored in the second period for Carolina, which lost for the second game in a row after a three-game winning streak.

“Not very good. We were not very good,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “I don’t think we made a lot of plays.”

Hurricanes goalie Anton Khudobin made 16 saves in his first action in back-to-back games since late January.

Granlund’s go-ahead came with 15:38 left, with his pass into the slot skipping into the net off the skate of Carolina left winger Chris Terry.

Parise’s team-high 26th goal came with 13:42 to play after a Carolina turnover. Parise was also credited with an assist on Granlund’s goal.

“You have to be opportunistic and wait for your chance and hope there’s a breakdown,” Parise said.

So much of the earlier anguish disappeared for the Wild.

“I don’t think we had a very good first period,” Parise said. “It didn’t seem like we ever had the puck. It was a pretty frustrating first two periods.”

That’s why the Wild was appreciative of Dubnyk’s performance.

“He gave us a chance to play a better hockey game and kept it 1-1,” Parise said.

The Wild are winners of six consecutive road games for their best stretch in eight years.

Overall, Minnesota is 16-2-1 since the All-Star break for the best record in the league across that stretch.

The Hurricanes were miffed by the effort and execution.

Peters tried different line combinations, mostly to no avail.

“We’ll have to figure it out because we’re not going to watch this 19 more times,” he said.

It was a matchup between the NHL’s top two penalty-killing teams. After the Hurricanes killed a power play in the first period, the Wild pounced on their next chance in the offensive zone.

Coyle, skating down the right side, scored with nine minutes left in the opening period, taking a pass from the other side of the ice from Granlund. Coyle had gone 13 consecutive games without a goal.

In its last 19 games, Minnesota scored first 15 times.

The Hurricanes picked up the offensive pace in the second period when they held a 16-4 edge in shots.

“We just stayed with what we were doing,” Dubnyk said. “It would be easy to be frustrated. ... The most important thing is to keep that game where it is (at 1-1) and let us have a chance.”

It had been nearly two months since Nash had scored. He tallied his eighth goal of the season with 4:42 left in the second period, racing down the ice and taking a pass from center Jeff Skinner. Nash had gone 17 games without a goal.

NOTES: RW Nino Niederreiter, who missed a game for the first time this season a night earlier with a lower-body injury, was back in Minnesota’s lineup. ... Wild LW Thomas Vanek (illness) sat out a game for the first time this season. He has been without a point in the last four games. ... D Rasmus Rissanen made his NHL debut for Carolina. The 23-year-old was paired with veteran D John-Michael Liles. ... The Hurricanes activated D Ryan Murphy from injured reserve earlier in the day, but he was scratched. ... The Wild are back home to meet Colorado on Sunday. ... This was the first of 11 home games in March for the Hurricanes, who take on visiting Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.