Zucker’s 2 lead Wild over ‘Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Minnesota Wild made it through perhaps the most difficult part of overtime by killing off a penalty.

Then the Wild kept on going.

Left winger Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the game with 1:10 remaining in the extra session, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 Thursday night at PNC Arena.

This came after some solid defensive work from penalty killers on Carolina’s 4-on-3 power play. For Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk, his first time involved with an overtime penalty kill didn’t seem all that awkward.

“That was more comfortable than the 3-on-3,” Dubnyk said or the Hurricanes 4-on-3 power play. “That’s something you might see once in a while.”

After the penalty expired, the Wild still had a spark. Zucker broke free along the right side and got the puck past Carolina goalie Cam Ward.

“We did a great job killing it off,” Wild left winger Chris Porter said. “It’s a character win for sure.”

Dubnyk finished with a season-high 37 saves.

Zucker and left winger Thomas Vanek scored earlier for Minnesota, which earned at least one point for the sixth time in seven games.

It was the first victory in three overtime games for the Wild.

Defenseman Justin Faulk and center Andrej Nestrasil scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

“We’ve got to start finding ways to win games,” Faulk said. “I don’t care how it gets done. We’ve just got to do it.”

Ward made 18 saves for the Hurricanes.

The Wild (10-3-2) withstood an overtime power play for Carolina, which was 3-0 in previous overtime games this season, before the winning goal.

Defenseman Ryan Suter was sent to the box for hooking Carolina left winger Jeff Skinner, who was attempting to turn a turnover into a goal just 55 seconds into overtime.

Carolina outshot the Wild 14-6 in a scoreless third period, pushing its shots advantage to 36-19 through regulation.

“They were just pressuring, pressuring, pressuring,” Dubnyk said. “We were playing into what they want to do. We had to just weather it.”

The Hurricanes (6-9-1) took a 2-0 lead slightly more than eight minutes into the game, but it was even at 2 midway through the second period.

Carolina coach Bill Peters was miffed by the team’s second period.

”Our intensity and effort in the second period is the reason we didn’t get two points,“ he said. ”Some forwards took the second period off.

Vanek’s team-leading seventh goal knotted the game with 10:19 left in the second period. He snapped a shot past Ward.

The second goal of the game came for Nestrasil, who had a mostly open net after Dubnyk fell out of the way. The goal was initially waved off because of center Jay McClement’s contact with Dubnyk, but the initial call of incidental contact was overruled by video review.

“I still don’t agree with it,” Dubnyk said.

The ruling gave Peters his first successful challenge in three attempts under the first-year system for reviews.

The goal gave Nestrasil his first point of the season in his 10th game. With an assist on the play, left winger Joakim Nordstrom also was awarded his first point as a member of the Hurricanes.

Less than five minutes into the game, Faulk scored on the power play on a shot from inside the blue line to make it 1-0. The Hurricanes won the draw and quickly worked the puck to Faulk.

The Hurricanes had the first five shots on goal, including Faulk’s blast.

Minnesota scored on Zucker’s goal with 4:10 left in the opening period to make it 2-1. Zucker has at least one point in nine of the last 10 games.

Carolina dropped to 2-5 in home games.

“We’ve talked about it a million times,” Peters said. “Pivotal points. We understand what’s at stake.”

NOTES: The Hurricanes sent LW Brock McGinn to Charlotte of the American Hockey League. He had three points in 12 games in his first NHL stint. ... RW Kurtis Gabriel was sent back to Iowa by the Wild. Minnesota recalled C Christoph Bertschy and D Gustav Olofsson from Iowa on an emergency basis, though Olofsson was scratched. ... This game marked the start of a four-game road swing for the Wild, with the next stop Saturday at Dallas. ... The Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.