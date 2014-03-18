Preview: Wild at Islanders

The Minnesota Wild continue their Eastern Conference road trip with a visit to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. The Wild have one win in their last six games (1-2-3) and are five points clear of slipping out of a wild card playoff spot in the West. The Islanders are firmly entrenched in the basement of the Metropolitan Division and have one of the worst home records in the league (10-17-8).

New York has won its last four meetings with the Wild, including a 5-4 victory at Minnesota on Dec. 29. Goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov is expected to make his second start for the Wild since Darcy Kuemper played in Monday’s 4-1 loss at Boston. Evgeni Nabokov and rookie Anders Nilsson have split time in the Islanders net this month, so either netminder could get the nod on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North, MSG Plus 2

ABOUT THE WILD (35-23-10): Jason Pominville reached a team-leading 26 goals on Monday and has six points (four goals, two assists) on a five-game streak. Zach Parise saw his four-game point streak come to an end against the Bruins. Matt Moulson, who has two points in six contests since joining Minnesota at the trade deadline, has been held off the scoresheet for four straight games.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (26-34-9): Kyle Okposo earned the NHL Second Star of the Week honors after posting seven points (one goal, six assists) in three games. The new top line of Okposo, Frans Nielsen and rookie Anders Lee has fared well for New York, with Lee recording five points over the last three games. That line will need to keep producing since Michael Grabner is out indefinitely with a concussion.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota G Josh Harding is skating with the team again but it remains unclear when he will be able to rejoin the lineup after missing time to adjust his multiple sclerosis medication.

2. Islanders rookie Ryan Strome has six points (three goals, three assists) in nine games since being recalled from the American Hockey League.

3. Bryzgalov is 4-1-2 in nine career appearances against the Islanders, but his save percentage against New York is a mere .908.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Islanders 2