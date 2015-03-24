Preview: Wild at Islanders

The Minnesota Wild attempt to extend their franchise-record road winning streak to 10 games when they visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Minnesota set a club mark with its 21st victory away from home on Monday as former Islander Thomas Vanek recorded a goal and an assist in a 2-1 triumph at Toronto. It was the fourth win in five overall contests for the Wild, who are one point ahead of Winnipeg for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and five behind Chicago for third place in the Central Division with nine games remaining.

New York is coming off a 3-0 victory at New Jersey on Saturday that put an end to its four-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak posted his fifth shutout of the season while Ryan Strome and defenseman Travis Hamonic each registered a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who enter Tuesday two points ahead of Pittsburgh for second in the Metropolitan. Minnesota captured the first meeting of the season at home on Dec. 9, overcoming a 4-1 deficit with four goals in the third period - including the winner by former Islander Nino Niederreiter with 4:33 remaining.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE WILD (41-25-7): Devan Dubnyk has started all 31 of Minnesota’s games since he was acquired from Arizona on Jan. 14 and 32 in a row overall, the most since Jonas Hiller made the same amount for Anaheim from Jan. 12-March 18, 2012. The 28-year-old is 23-6-1 with five shutouts, a 1.74 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage for his new club. The Wild have won 10 of their last 13 overall games and earned a league-best 42 points (21-5-1) since the All-Star break.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (44-25-4): John Tavares ended his four-game point drought Saturday with his 40th assist of 2014-15. The captain became the first Islander to set up at least 40 goals in three seasons since Ziggy Palffy, who accomplished the feat in consecutive campaigns from 1995-98. With 73 points, Tavares is one behind Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby for the league lead.

OVERTIME

1. Vanek enters with an eight-game point streak during which he has collected six goals and four assists. The Austrian needs one tally to reach 20 for the 10th time in as many seasons in the NHL.

2. New York kicks off a four-game homestand Tuesday and plays six of its final nine contests at Nassau Coliseum.

3. Minnesota begins a five-game homestand against Calgary on Friday before ending the regular season with three road contests.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Wild 2