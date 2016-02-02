Preview: Wild at Islanders

Zach Parise told reporters that the Minnesota Wild are trying to walk too fine a line, and they routinely found themselves off course in the process. After mustering just 23 goals in their last 13 games (3-7-3), the Wild look to get back on track Tuesday when they return from the All-Star break to visit the New York Islanders.

“We’re making it too hard on ourselves, trying to win games 1-0, so we’re not going to get very far doing that,” Parise said on Monday. “We have to start playing a lot better on the offensive side of the puck.” While Minnesota is struggling, New York suffered its first regulation loss in five outings (3-1-1) with a 4-2 setback to Detroit on Jan. 25. Brock Nelson has scored six goals in his last seven outings to reside one shy of last season’s career-high total.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE WILD (23-17-9): Tensions boiled over during Monday’s intense practice as captain Mikko Koivu and defenseman Matt Dumba found themselves involved in a shoving match. “It’s a battle drill and things happen,” Koivu told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “It’s not the first time and it’s not the last time. And we’ll go from there.” Koivu scored a goal and set up two others to help Minnesota defeat the Islanders on both occasions last season.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (25-16-6): John Tavares recorded five points in as many contests before emerging victorious in the shooting accuracy competition during the All-Star break. Jaroslav Halak could use some of that good fortune as he has dropped six of his last nine starts overall (3-5-1) and six of eight career decisions versus Minnesota (2-2-4). Halak could see a familiar face in defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who is in line to return to action after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota is 3-for-39 on the power play in its last 19 contests.

2. The Islanders had killed off all 22 short-handed situations over a six-game stretch before allowing a power-play goal versus the Red Wings.

3. The Wild have been idle since dropping a 2-1 shootout loss on Jan. 25.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Wild 2