Moulson scores 2 as Wild dominate Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders didn’t need another reminder of the disaster wrought by their decision to trade Matt Moulson last October.

Moulson was only too happy to provide another one anyway Tuesday night.

Moulson, playing his first game against the Islanders since he was dealt to Buffalo on Oct. 29, scored the first and last goals for the Minnesota Wild in a 6-0 rout at Nassau Coliseum.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon, center Mikael Granlund, defenseman Cayton Stoner and right winger Justin Fontaine all scored as the Wild (36-23-10), currently the No. 1 wild card in the Western Conference, snapped a two-game losing streak and extended its lead over ninth-place Dallas (a 5-1 loser to Pittsburgh) to seven points.

The story for the Wild on Tuesday, though, was the storybook return to Long Island for Moulson, who scored 118 goals in four-plus seasons for the Islanders before he was traded to Buffalo in the deal that sent Thomas Vanek to New York.

“I’ve seen what he did tonight plenty of times,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said.

The trade came as a shock to Moulson, who was close with most of his teammates and particularly so with Islanders center, captain and franchise player John Tavares. He said he was nervous Tuesday afternoon and tossed and turned instead of falling asleep during the time he usually reserves for a pregame nap.

“As long as the guys on the team are there that I played with -- we were extremely close -- there’ll always be a little bit of (connection to the Islanders),” Moulson said.

But Moulson -- who was traded by the league-worst Sabres to Minnesota on March 5, the same day the Islanders, who tried but failed to sign Vanek to an extension, sent Vanek to Montreal -- admitted he derived some satisfaction out of thriving against the Islanders, who have gone 22-30-6 since trading him.

“I think anytime a trade happens, or something (happens) where you switch teams, you have something to prove,” Moulson said.

The crowd of 14,888, resigned to the likelihood the Islanders (26-35-9) will finish in last place and miss the playoffs for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, vented their frustrations by cheering for Moulson at every opportunity.

He received a warm ovation when he was announced with the rest of the Wild starters and again during the first timeout of the first period, when the words “Thank You Matt Moulson” were displayed on the scoreboard.

A few minutes later, Moulson put back a rebound of a shot by Fontaine. The announcement of his goal elicited louder cheers than the homage earlier in the period.

When Moulson capped the rout by scoring on another rebounded shot with 3:26 left, the remaining fans at the Coliseum chanted “We want Moulson!” And more cheers awaited him immediately after the game, when he was named the first star and lingered on the ice to wave to the crowd.

“It’s a great feeling when something like that happens,” Moulson said. “I appreciate them just as much as they showed out there.”

Moulson’s bookend goals highlighted the biggest outburst for Minnesota since the Wild beat Dallas, 7-4, last March 25. The Wild had not scored as many as five goals in a game since Jan. 4, when it beat Washington 5-3, and had scored three goals or less 19 times in its previous 24 games, including its last 12 entering Tuesday.

“Probably wish we could have saved a couple for the next (game),” Wild coach Mike Yeo said with a grin. “It can be really good. Get the guys feeling good about themselves.”

Goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov, making just his second start for the Wild since he was acquired from Edmonton on March 4, made 36 saves in posting his 32nd career shutout.

“He’s been outstanding for us, as far as just being supportive of (starting goalie Darcy) Kuemper,” Yeo said of Bryzgalov. “He’s been here just doing everything he can to make sure he stays ready and supports the team. And obviously he’s done a great job of that to make sure he was ready tonight.”

The Islanders -- who lost defenseman Brian Strait to a broken hand in Tuesday’s game -- actually outshot Minnesota 36-22 but gave up four goals over the final 21 minutes as they suffered their worst shutout loss since Philadelphia posted a 7-0 blanking on Feb. 18, 2013.

“We didn’t do a lot of good things in the second half of the game,” Capuano said.

Islanders goaltender Anders Nilsson made 16 saves.

NOTES: D Kevin Czuczman, who signed with the Islanders as a college free agent out of Lake Superior State last week, started Tuesday night in his NHL debut. ... Islanders RW Kyle Okposo was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday. Okposo scored seven points in three games last week. ... RW Michael Grabner (concussion) was scratched by the Islanders for the third straight game. The Islanders also had four healthy scratches: LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Carkner, D Matt Donovan and D Radek Martinek. ... Wild C Mikko Koivu had three assists Tuesday night as he broke Marian Gaborik’s franchise record for most career points. Gaborik had 437 points from 2000 through 2009. ... The Wild had a trio of healthy scratches -- D Keith Ballard, LW Erik Haula and C Mike Rupp -- as well as G Niklas Backstrom, who is out for the season with an abdominal injury. ... The Wild, which lost to the Bruins in Boston on Monday, have three more back-to-back sets remaining (March 22-23, March 26-27 and April 7-8).