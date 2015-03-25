Parise leads Wild over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The first goal Zach Parise scored Tuesday night was a matter of pure effort by the Minnesota Wild left winger.

He might have gotten a little help from above on his second goal.

Parise scored the only goal in the shootout Tuesday, when his shot bounced off the left post but trickled over the goal line before New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak could pull it back, as the Wild remained red-hot with a 2-1 victory at Nassau Coliseum.

Parise played his final scheduled game at the Coliseum less than three months after his father, former Islanders left winger J.P. Parise, died of lung cancer.

“He might have been there, helping push that one across the line for me,” Parise said with a grin.

The elder Parise cemented his place in Islanders lore on April 11, 1975, when his overtime goal in the decisive Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers gave the Islanders their first postseason series victory.

“For me, it was always special coming back here with the history that he had, how much he loved playing here and how big a part the Islanders were to his career,” Parise said.

Related Coverage Preview: Wild at Islanders

An oversized print of the Islanders surrounding J.P. Parise following the dramatic goal hangs in the Coliseum’s second-floor media lounge.

“My Mom sent me a nice message before with their history here,” Parise said. “So I‘m sure they were all watching.”

Wild coach Mike Yeo sensed Tuesday afternoon how much playing at the Coliseum -- which the Islanders are leaving for Brooklyn’s Barclays Center following the season -- one more time would mean to Parise.

“You could tell he was fired up, he was ready to go,” Yeo said. “I thought his work ethic, his attitude, through the entire course of the game was unbelievable.”

Parise’s second effort helped the Wild tie the game with 8:15 left in the third. Halak deflected Parise’s first shot, but Parise wriggled his way between defensemen Travis Hamonic and Travis Hickey and poked back the rebound.

The puck sailed into the net and Parise’s momentum carried him into the back of the net an instant later.

“That goal -- it’s (a) typical Zach goal,” Yeo said. “Relentless. The first one doesn’t go in, but it’s the way that he stays with plays.”

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk began the shootout by stopping Islanders center Frans Nielsen, after which Parise scored his goal. Dubnyk then made two more saves to continue the remarkable run he and the Wild are enjoying.

The Wild are 24-6-2 since acquiring Dubnyk from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round draft pick on Jan. 14. Dubnyk has started all 32 games since and has allowed more than two goals just eight times.

On Tuesday, Dubnyk made 37 saves in regulation and overtime, including 16 in a first period in which the Wild only mustered five shots.

“He was awesome -- same story,” Parise said. “The big reason why we were able to get out of that first period not down 5-0.”

The win was the 10th straight on the road for the Wild, two shy of the NHL record set by the Detroit Red Wings in 2005-06.

The latest road victory for the Wild (42-25-7) ensured it would remain at least one point ahead of Winnipeg in the race for the first wild card in the Western Conference. Minnesota also pulled within three points of the Chicago Blackhawks for third place in the Central Division and maintained its five-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings, who are ninth in the West.

Center John Tavares scored in the final minute of the second period for the Islanders (44-25-5), who have lost seven of 10 (3-4-3). The Islanders remained two points ahead of third-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division thanks to the Penguins’ 3-2 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.

“We had our chances and (Dubnyk) came up big for them,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said.

Halak recorded 31 saves in regulation and overtime.

NOTES: The Wild finished 5-4-0-0 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Wild scratched C Kyle Brodziak (upper body), C Ryan Carter, D Christian Folin, G Darcy Kuemper and D Nate Prosser (lower body). ... The Wild’s previous longest road winning streak was a seven-game run from Nov. 13-Dec. 10, 2011. ... The ceremonial first puck was dropped by Pat LaFontaine, who spent the first eight seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Islanders. He is the seventh Islanders-bred Hall of Famer to appear at Nassau Coliseum during the building’s final season. ... The Islanders scratched LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner, RW Colin McDonald and D Lubomir Visnovsky (lower body). ... The shootout loss was the first non-regulation defeat at home this season for the Islanders.