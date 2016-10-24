Tavares, Islanders overcome Parise, Wild

NEW YORK -- Much has been made about the poor ice conditions at Barclays Center, but topics the New York Islanders were more interested in discussing included an impressive three-minute sequence during the second period and goals by defensemen.

John Tavares scored twice and started a three-goal flurry during a span of 3:08 in the second period as the Islanders received three goals from their defense corps in a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.

The Islanders won for the third time in their first four home games and did so two days after Cal Clutterbuck called it "unplayable" and a day after Islanders coach Jack Capuano described the surface by saying "it wasn't very good" during an open practice, though before the game he said "I'm sure they're trying to do the best they can here, and I'll leave it at that."

"Honestly I know it's a hot topic," Tavares said. "But it is what it is. Both teams are playing on the same sheet. It was a little better today but honestly I just want to focus on trying to think as players."

And in the wake of those comments, the Islanders were the better team and had little to gripe about. Ten players registered at least one point while Thomas Greiss made eight of his 26 saves on Wild forward Zach Parise, who scored twice.

Tavares started and ended the productive night. He scored on an uncontested wrist shot 4:23 into the second period and had an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining.

"Obviously we know they played last night," Tavares said. "As the game wears on, we want to try and wear them down, make it tough on them and obviously you're able to build a lead, it takes a lot of work to come back."

Following Tavares' first goal, defenseman Calvin De Haan and Johnny Boychuk scored to cap the flurry in the second. Alan Quine and defenseman Thomas Hickey preceded Tavares' second goal by scoring 2:06 apart in the third period.

"Three from the back end tonight is a plus for us," Capuano said. "It got us going in the second period and shooting the puck is a big thing."

Parise became the 18th active player to score 300 career goals early in the second period and tied a career high with 10 shots on goal. He also was credited with a second goal for Minnesota following an official's review but it was not enough as the Wild had 23 shots blocked.

Parise has 20 goals and 44 career points in 48 games against the Islanders, who are familiar with him from his time with the New Jersey Devils. He also joined Phil Housley (338 goals) and Dave Chrisitna (340 goals) as the third Minnesota-born player to reach the milestone.

"It's been like that every game since the start of the season," Parise said of his first two goals. "Tonight it went in. That's pretty much the difference."

Nino Niederreiter scored late in the third for Minnesota. Darcy Kuemper tied a career-worst by allowing five goals for the fourth time.

"It wasn't necessary the goaltending that was the factor," Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I think after the second period we had had almost 50 shot attempts at the net and they were blocking everything and we weren't blocking too much."

Parise reached his milestone 75 seconds into the second period.

As the Wild quickly advanced into the offensive zone, Mikael Granlund made a quick cross-ice pass while being slightly covered by two defenders. Parise kept pace and released a quick wrist shot from the left faceoff circle through Greiss' pads.

The Islanders quickly struck twice after Parise scored.

Tavares tied it with 15:37 left when he fired an uncontested wrist shot from the low slot over Kuemper. Before Taveres' goal could be announced, De Haan sent a low rising shot from the left faceoff circle through traffic and past Kuemper's stick side.

New York extended the lead to 3-1 with 12:26 remaining in the second when Boychuk scored off a faceoff. Moments after Ryan Strome won the draw from Joel Eriksson, Boychuck gained possession and lifted a slap shot over Kuemper's glove.

Minnesota made it a one-goal game with 7:25 remaining when Parise jammed a loose puck past the goal line. Smothered by Islanders defenseman Dennis Seidenberg, Parise's shot crossed the line before Griess could get his pad on it and he was credited with the goal following a review.

NOTES: New York D Nick Leddy returned to the lineup and was reunited with Travis Harmonic. Leddy missed Friday's win against the Arizona Coyotes with a lower body injury, and it was the first game he missed since March 2015. ... Minnesota C Erik Haula (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (upper body) each missed their second consecutive game. ... The Islanders announced LW Eric Boulton cleared waivers and was assigned to Bridgeport of the AHL. Boulton has not played this season and was placed on waivers Saturday. ... Since the Islanders are carrying three goaltenders, Jaroslav Halak was scratched while J.F. Berube was the backup.