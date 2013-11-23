Preview: Wild at Jets

While Josh Harding’s stellar play in net receives the majority of the press, captain Mikko Koivu hasn’t been too shabby in his own right. The pair looks to continue its sensational play on Saturday as the red-hot Wild vie for their third victory this season over the Winnipeg Jets when the Central Division rivals meet in Manitoba. Koivu scored a goal and set up two others while Harding turned aside a season-high 34 shots on Wednesday as Minnesota improved to 11-2-1 in its last 14 games with a 4-3 triumph over Ottawa.

Koivu has collected four goals and eight assists in an eight-game stretch to fuel the Wild’s winning ways. “I don’t think I’ve changed my game at all,” Koivu said of his impressive season. “You keep getting chances, you have to believe it’s going to go in - and lately it’s been going in.” Winnipeg can tell a different story as it has followed a season-high four-game winning streak with an 0-2-1 mark in its last three, capped by a 6-3 setback to Chicago on Thursday.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSNO (Minnesota), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (14-5-4): Koivu netted both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 victory over Winnipeg on Nov. 17. The Wild also defeated the Jets by the same score on Oct. 10, with Matt Cooke posting a goal and an assist in that encounter. Zach Parise notched an assist in the more recent matchup to increase his total to 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 26 meetings with Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE JETS (10-11-3): Dustin Byfuglien extended his goal-scoring streak to four games in Thursday’s loss and has six tallies in his last six contests. The burly defenseman has recorded 10 points in his last eight games overall - and has four goals and 12 assists in 19 career meetings with Minnesota. Byfuglien’s 13 assists are matched by captain Andrew Ladd, who scored and set up a goal against the Blackhawks.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg activated Mark Stuart (hip) from injured reserve on Friday and placed fellow D Zach Bogosian (groin) on IR. The Jets also sent D Zach Redmond to St. John’s of the American Hockey League.

2. After being held off the scoresheet for six straight games, Minnesota RW Dany Heatley has recorded two goals and one assist in his last two outings.

3. Jets RW Devin Setoguchi was benched for nearly 15 minutes during Thursday’s loss, but told the Winnipeg Sun that he didn’t feel any ill will toward the decision and that “there are no personal vendettas.”

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Jets 1