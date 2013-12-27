Preview: Wild at Jets

After three consecutive losses in which they gave up a total of 13 goals, the Minnesota Wild need a spark when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Goalie Josh Harding, who may be activated after missed three contests while receiving a new treatment for his multiple sclerosis, could provide that boost to a Wild squad that is 5-9-1 in their last 15. The Jets are also struggling with two wins in their previous eight outings, and have slipped eight points out of playoff position.

Winnipeg gave up six goals at Edmonton on Monday and also lost at Eastern Conference cellar dweller Buffalo last week to continue its see-saw campaign. The Wild dropped a 4-1 decision at Philadelphia on Monday without one of their leading scorers Zach Parise, who is questionable with a lower-body injury. Minnesota has produced only 12 goals the last nine contests, dropping to 29th in the league in scoring.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), TSN-Jets (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (20-14-5): Minnesota looked ready to battle with the top teams in the Western Conference a little more than a month ago when it beat Winnipeg 3-2 in a shootout, improving to 15-5-4. “We have to get back to being the team we were not too long ago,” Wild forward Jason Pominville told the Star Tribune earlier in the week. “We can’t wait for something else to happen. We have to use this break to really re-energize.” Harding leads the league in goals-against average (1.51) and is 18-5-3 with three shutouts.

ABOUT THE JETS (16-18-5): Winnipeg’s power play is 9-of-28 over the last eight games, but it has not translated into victories. The Jets are searching for consistency on both ends of the ice, continuing to hover around the .500 mark and standing in the bottom half of the league in goals for and against. Center Bryan Little leads the team in goals (14) and points (32) while right wing Blake Wheeler has tallied 12 times and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien boasts a team-high 21 assists.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota has beaten the Jets in all three meetings this season, allowing four goals combined.

2. Winnipeg Jets LW Evander Kane recorded three goals and five points in five games since returning from an injury.

3. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has gone seven games without a goal, but shares the team lead in scoring with Parise at 27 points.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Wild 2