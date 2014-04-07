Preview: Wild at Jets

The Minnesota Wild look to move closer to clinching a postseason berth when they conclude the road portion of their regular-season schedule against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday. Minnesota is five points ahead of Dallas for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and six in front of Phoenix with four games remaining. The Wild can secure a trip to the playoffs with any combination of points earned and Coyotes points lost equaling three.

Minnesota enters with a point streak that reached four games (3-0-1) with Saturday’s 4-0 triumph over Metropolitan Division-champion Pittsburgh. Fourth-liner Cody McCormick recorded a goal and an assist while Ilya Bryzgalov posted his third shutout of the season - and second in eight starts for the Wild. Already eliminated from postseason contention, Winnipeg looks to play spoiler again after skating to a 4-2 triumph in Toronto on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (40-26-12): Bryzgalov has been superb since being acquired from Edmonton prior to the trade deadline, going 5-0-3 with a 1.87 goals-against average in nine games. Rookie Erik Haula has recorded 11 points in 42 contests this season, with four coming in his last six games. The 23-year-old Finn is riding a three-game point streak and has netted a goal in two straight.

ABOUT THE JETS (35-34-10): Blake Wheeler recorded a pair of assists Saturday, giving him 16 points in his last 12 games. The 27-year-old leads the club with 27 goals and 67 points. Defensemen Jacob Trouba and Tobias Enstrom became the 10th and 11th members of the team to reach double digits in goals as each scored his 10th of the season against the Maple Leafs.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota captain Mikko Koivu has scored three of his 11 goals this season against Winnipeg.

2. The Jets are 16-11-5 since Paul Maurice took over coaching duties on Jan. 12.

3. Wild C Charlie Coyle has collected four goals and five assists in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Wild 2