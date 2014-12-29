Preview: Wild at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to complete a sweep of the home-and-home series when they host the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Winnipeg avenged an overtime loss in the first meeting of the season between the Central Division rivals by defeating host Minnesota in the extra session on Saturday. Captain Andrew Ladd led the Jets to victory, unleashing a shot from the high slot that deflected off a defender’s stick and hit the glass, then bounced off the top of the net and the back of goaltender John Curry before rolling in for the winner.

The triumph was the second in a row for Winnipeg and extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1). Conversely, it was the fifth straight loss for the Wild and ended their 0-1-3 homestand. Minnesota will be without two key members for Monday’s rematch as Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jonas Brodin suffered upper-body injuries in Saturday’s contest and are out indefinitely.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (16-13-4): Jason Zucker also missed Saturday’s game due to illness and did not participate in practice on Sunday. Minnesota added reinforcements Sunday, recalling forwards Brett Sutter and Tyler Graovac from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Sutter notched an assist in two games with the Wild earlier this month while Graovac has yet to make his NHL debut.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-10-7): Winnipeg could be without Evander Kane as it begins a four-game homestand Monday. The left wing notched two assists Saturday but also suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out of practice the following day. Should Kane be unavailable, the Jets made a call to St. John’s of the AHL to summon Patrice Cormier, who has spent the entire season with the IceCaps after registering a goal and four assists in 49 games with the Jets organization over parts of the previous four campaigns.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg has failed to earn a point just once this month, going 7-1-3.

2. Minnesota D Stu Bickel notched his 10th assist in his 73rd NHL game Saturday but has yet to score his first career goal.

3. Jets rookie G Michael Hutchinson is 9-1-1 in his last 11 starts, allowing more than two goals only twice in that span.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Wild 1