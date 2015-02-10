Preview: Wild at Jets

The Minnesota Wild look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they visit the Central Division-rival Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Minnesota, which dropped six in a row last month, concluded a perfect three-game homestand Monday with a 5-3 triumph over Vancouver. Defenseman Ryan Suter recorded a power-play goal and an assist while Jason Pominville also tallied with the man advantage as the Wild skated to their sixth straight victory.

Winnipeg is wrapping up a three-game homestand that began with its sixth consecutive loss, a 2-1 overtime setback against Chicago on Friday. The Jets ended their slide in impressive fashion two days later, as All-Star Dustin Byfuglien recorded a tally and two assists while Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault both added one of each during a four-goal second period en route to a 5-2 victory over Colorado. Minnesota is 2-0-1 in the five-game season series, splitting a pair of overtime contests at home before edging the Jets 3-2 in Winnipeg on Dec. 29.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (26-20-6): Devan Dubnyk celebrated being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday by improving to 8-1-0 since being acquired from Arizona with a 22-save performance against the Canucks. The 28-year-old, who had his scoreless streak snapped at 136 minutes, 47 seconds by Zack Kassian, turned aside 42 shots as he posted two shutouts to claim the weekly honor. Captain Mikko Koivu collected three assists Monday for his 112th multi-point effort, leaving him two shy of matching Marian Gaborik’s franchise record.

ABOUT THE JETS (27-18-10): Perreault’s goal on Sunday was his 18th of the season, matching his career high set last season with Anaheim. The 27-year-old had gone four games without a tally after collecting 13 in his previous 16 contests. “It’s been a great (season),” Perreault said after the victory over the Avalanche. “I’ve been having a lot of fun.”

OVERTIME

1. Little has registered a goal and an assist in three of his last four games.

2. Minnesota is two victories away from the franchise-record nine-game winning streak set from March 8-24, 2007.

3. Winnipeg RW Chris Thorburn collected 12 penalty minutes Sunday to pass Eric Boulton (639) and become the franchise’s all-time leader with 650.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Wild 1