Preview: Wild at Jets

(Updated: CHANGES Parise to tied for third in the NHL in second sentence)

The Winnipeg Jets host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday in the first of five meetings this season between the Central Division rivals and, if the Jets are to snap a two-game losing streak, slowing Zach Parise is critical. Parise is tied for third in the NHL with six goals and boasts a plus-16 rating with 30 points in 33 career games against the Jets’ franchise.

Minnesota finished one point ahead of Winnipeg in the Central last season, but the Jets won three-of-five matchups against the Wild – four contests being decided by one goal. “They’re always tight games, tight defensively,” Winnipeg forward Bryan Little told reporters after Saturday’s practice. The Jets have cooled since a 3-1 season-opening road trip, losing home games Sunday to St. Louis and Friday to Tampa Bay in overtime. The Wild swept a two-game homestand against Columbus and Anaheim, beating the Ducks 3-0 Saturday with a suffocating defensive effort.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (5-1-1): Along with Parise, forward Thomas Vanek is off to a good start in his second season with Minnesota, scoring his fourth goal in seven games Saturday. Captain Mikko Koivu extended his points streak to five with an assist against the Ducks, setting up Matt Dumba’s first-period tally – the first goal by a Minnesota defenseman this season. The Wild have allowed two goals in their past two games and held Anaheim to 15 shots Saturday (nine in the first two periods).

ABOUT THE JETS (4-2-1): Winnipeg easily could have skated away with the overtime winner Friday, but Little’s breakaway attempt was stopped and Ondrej Pavelec was beaten on the ensuing 3-on-1 rush. Michael Hutchinson, second in the NHL in goals against average (1.00) and save percentage (.968), could get the start in net. Rookie forward Nikolaj Ehlers has five points through seven games and leads the Jets with 25 shots, nearly winning Friday’s contest in the final seconds of regulation with a shot that ticked the post.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg F Drew Stafford, tied for second on the team in goals (three), did not practice Saturday but is expected to play.

2. Minnesota recalled F Kurtis Gabriel, who has yet to make his NHL debut, from Iowa of the American Hockey League Saturday and he was a healthy scratch against Anaheim.

3. Jets F Blake Wheeler extended his point streak to seven games (a career high) with a third-period shorthanded goal Friday, tying the franchise record for point streak to start a season (Donald Audette in 2000-01 with the Atlanta Thrashers).

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Wild 1