Preview: Wild at Jets

The Minnesota Wild have an opportunity to secure a playoff berth for the fifth consecutive season on Sunday, when they visit the Central Division-rival Winnipeg Jets. The Wild own a five-point lead over Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference and will clinch a trip to the postseason with a victory over the Jets and a loss by the Avalanche to the visiting St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Minnesota appeared to be a lock for the playoffs following a six-game winning streak, but back-to-back one-goal losses to Ottawa and Detroit stalled its drive. The Wild have had their struggles against Winnipeg, losing five of the last six meetings - including three of four this season. Minnesota, which winds up the season with home games against San Jose and Calgary, has not allowed more than three goals in its last eight contests. The Jets are in the midst of a four-game skid (0-2-2) and will play their final home contest before finishing the season with a three-game California road trip.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sportsnet (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE WILD (38-30-11): Coach John Torchetti juggled his lines Friday in Detroit, moving Charlie Coyle between Thomas Vanek and Jason Zucker while shifting Mikael Granlund to a unit with captain Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise. “That (Granlund) line was getting a couple of looks,” Torchetti told reporters. “Charlie did a really good job playing at center; he was so big and strong, and getting us a little more puck possession.” Erik Haula had his 10-game point streak snapped Friday, but he has recorded only one goal in nine games versus Winnipeg.

ABOUT THE JETS (31-39-8): Blake Wheeler scored a pair of goals and set up another in Friday’s overtime loss to Chicago to establish a career high with 72 points. “I’m still, regardless of where we’re standing, trying to win hockey games,” said Wheeler, who acknowledged that the personal milestone will provide satisfaction down the road. “At some point after the season, I’ll look back on it and be proud of the work I put in.” Riding a seven-game point streak, Wheeler has burned the Wild with three goals and four assists in the last five meetings.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets have failed on all 25 power-play chances over their last 10 games.

2. Wild D Jared Spurgeon, who missed Friday’s game, will skate Sunday morning to determine if he’s available.

3. Winnipeg C Mark Scheifele has collected three goals and six assists during his six-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Jets 3