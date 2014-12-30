Scandella scores key goal in Wild win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- If the Minnesota Wild qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs next spring, they may look back to a blast from Marco Scandella in Winnipeg on Monday night as their springboard to the postseason.

The Wild defenseman unleashed a wicked one-timer in the dying seconds of the second period that beat Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson and provided the winning margin in a crucial 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

“Zach (Parise) drove down the wall and I saw him look towards me. When he lays it in there, I‘m going to try and bomb it every time,” Scandella said in a jubilant Wild locker room.

The win improved the Wild’s record to 17-13-4 and accomplished two important goals. First, it kept the Jets in view, seven points ahead the Wild in the Central Division. And second, it brought a nasty five-game losing skid to a halt. The Jets fell to 19-11-7.

It was also an improbable victory for the Wild, who, despite not allowing a shot on goal for the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game and dominating the Jets territorially in the early going, found themselves down 2-0 just seconds into the second period.

The comeback started on a weird play that the Jets didn’t have to make. After a Wild forward had high-sticked the puck in the Jets end, Jets defenseman Paul Postma, who didn’t have to touch it and could have waited until a Wild player did -- which would have triggered a whistle -- inexplicably fired the puck into a shin pad. It ended up in the slot on the stick of center Ryan Carter, who roofed his third of the season past Hutchinson at 4:12 of the second.

The comeback continued with 3:29 left in the second period when right winger Justin Fontaine snuck past the Jets defense to notch his third of the season, with assists from left winger Brett Sutter and center Kyle Brodziak, setting the stage for Scandella’s heroics.

Wild coach Mike Yeo said he was pleased that his troops didn’t get frustrated when they weren’t getting the results that they deserved.

“Our guys did a great job of staying with it. Obviously, we had a huge second period. I‘m real happy with how we played the game and the contributions from everybody at both ends of the rink,” he said.

“I think we did a lot of really good things. There’s a small margin between winning and losing. It’s one save at a crucial moment, one goal at a crucial time. We were able to bust through.”

He was particularly pleased with goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who missed Saturday’s home game against the Jets -- a 4-3 overtime loss -- due to food poisoning. He kicked out 28 of 30 shots.

“That’s what we need from him,” Yeo said. “If we get that kind of goaltending on a consistent basis, we’re going to be a dangerous team. We know that’s what he’s capable of. We’re trying to rush a young player along a little bit here but that’s the reality of where he’s at. He’s good enough to be a starter.”

Jets right winger Michael Frolik said the Jets are comfortable playing with the lead, even though a couple of two-goal leads have evaporated in recent weeks.

“We got a couple chances there, but (they) didn’t go in. We just have to kind of learn from it and forget this one and go for the next one,” he said.

“It’s a big rivalry for us. We want to build that rivalry against them. I think we were lucky in their building (on Saturday) and they got (this one) now. We gave up a couple bad goals and it cost us the game.”

The Jets opened the scoring on the power play at 16:00 of the first period when Frolik came out from behind the net and snapped a wrist shot past Kuemper. Wild right winger Nino Niederreiter was in the penalty box for holding.

The Wild had the perfect opportunity to even the score with nearly two minutes of 5-on-3 late in the first period when Jets defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Jay Harrison took roughing and delay of game penalties, respectively, six seconds apart.

Center Mathieu Perreault scored the Jets second power-play marker -- while hundreds of fans were still in the concourse -- 20 seconds into the middle frame, to put the home side up 2-0. Right winger Blake Wheeler and center Bryan Little drew the assists on Perrault’s ninth of the season.

NOTES: The Jets added another member to its walking wounded lineup Monday morning when it was announced left winger Evander Kane, who blocked a shot late in Saturday’s overtime win over the Wild in St. Paul, would be out until at least early February with a lower body injury. He joins the Jets’ top four defensemen, Toby Enstrom, Jacob Trouba, Zach Bogosian and Mark Stuart, who are out with a variety of injuries until January and February. ... After their top two goalies came down with the flu, the Wild pressed John Curry from the Iowa Wild into service for his first NHL game of the year on Saturday. ... Wild center Ryan Carter may have taken the most obscure penalty of the year on Saturday. As he was stepping out of the box after serving two minutes for tripping, he played the puck before both of his skates had touched the ice. Under Rule 56.2, he was sent off for another two minutes for interference.