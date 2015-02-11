Byfuglien leads Jets to OT win over Wild

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Dustin Byfuglien could have passed the puck -- but with a shot like that why bother.

The Winnipeg Jets right winger fired a highlight-reel goal late in overtime, lifting the hosts to a 2-1 triumph over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon gave the puck away in the Jets end, springing Byfuglien on a one-on-one against blueliner Ryan Suter.

The six-foot-five, 265-pound forward drove wide and ripped a snap shot from a bad angle that found a tiny space over goalie Devan Dubnyk’s right shoulder for his 14th goal of the season with one minute left in the five-minute, four-on-four extra period.

“Ya, it was a play that just, you know, (I) got the puck to the neutral zone. I knew my guy was down and in a four-on-four it’s a man-on-man type of thing. I knew I was going to have room and I just had my head up and see the shot,” said Byfuglien.

Later, he said: “(Dubnyk) left it open. ... (I) took it, hit it and the game’s over.”

He was asked if he thought about passing to speedy right winger Blake Wheeler, who was streaking into the slot.

“To Blake? Ya... no.”

“We played a good team game,” Byfuglien added. “That’s one of our best games in a long time. I think we should be happy with what we did. We stuck to it all the way through.”

After going winless in six straight games following the All-Star break, the Jets (28-18-10) now have points in last four games, including back-to-back victories to close out an impressive three-game home stand.

“We’re getting up there, we’re getting close,” Byfuglien said. “Not quite there, yet. But we’re on the right steps.”

Defenseman Toby Enstrom gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 7:53 of the third period with his third goal of the season, but Wild right winger Jason Pominville notched his 11th at 10:22 to tie the game.

The Wild (26-20-7) came in riding a six-game winning streak and were 8-1-1 in their previous 10 contests.

After the game, Spurgeon was kicking himself for the ill-advised pass on the OT goal.

“It was a horrible play by me. I saw Mikko (Koivu) there and obviously didn’t put it hard enough and (Byfuglien) read my pass, chipped it out and made a nice shot,” said Spurgeon. “I let the team down.”

Dubnyk was sensational for the visitors, stopping 32 shots. He made 15 saves in the first period alone.

He admitted the winning goal was impressive.

“(Byfuglien) has a dangerous shot. When I see him coming down, I want to make sure I get out on him because he can tee it up, too. When he got in tight, I thought he was going to take it to the net and go his backhand,” Dubnyk said. “I flattened out a little bit and he kind of flicked his wrists over and made a pretty nice shot. So, you’ve got to give it to him. Obviously, you always want to save them.”

Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson had a stellar outing as well, making 29 saves.

“He’s always amazing,” said Jets center Mark Scheifele, about the rookie netminder. “He always battles so hard. He’s such a great goaltender, he works hard at it and you like to see a guy like that succeed.”

Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd said the rivalry is, indeed, building between the two Central Division teams.

“There’s lot of emotion in all these games, especially when the points mean so much coming down the stretch,” he said. “Both teams realize how important it was and you could feel it out there.”

Winnipeg was blanked on four chances with the man advantage, while Minnesota couldn’t score on three power-play opportunities.

With the game still scoreless, the clubs traded power-play chances early in the third period without positive results. Finally, Enstrom got the Jets on the board with a slap shot from the point that ticked Minnesota right winger Nino Niederreiter’s stick and beat Dubnyk low to the blocker side.

The energy was sucked from the building just a few minutes later when Winnipeg center Jim Slater had the puck knocked off his stick and Pominville one-timed the tying goal.

Niederreiter hit the crossbar with just under three minutes left in the third period.

The Wild head home to Minneapolis for two games against Eastern Conference foes. The Wild host the Florida Panthers on Thursday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Jets go on the road this with week with games against the Nashville Predators on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

NOTES: Very little separates the Jets and Wild, geographically and on the ice. In 10 outings since the Atlanta franchise landed in Winnipeg in 2011, each team has five wins. The clubs frequently require overtime, with five of the 10 determined by OT or shootout. ... Winnipeg has three native Minnesotans on its roster: RW Blake Wheeler (Plymouth), D Mark Stuart (Rochester) and LW Dustin Byfuglien (Roseau). ... A trio of Wild left wingers are on injured reserve. Matt Cooke could miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery Friday to address a sports hernia, while Jason Zucker and Ryan Carter sustained upper-body injuries Monday against Vancouver. Carter is expected to miss a minimum of one month with what is believed to be shoulder ailment. Zucker is scheduled to have surgery Thursday for a broken clavicle, and he could be out for three months.