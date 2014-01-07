Preview: Wild at Kings

The Minnesota Wild attempt to extend their winning streak without their captain when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Minnesota, which has won two straight contests after ending December with a six-game losing streak, will be without Mikko Koivu as it looks to avenge a season-opening shootout loss. The 30-year-old Finn is expected to be sidelined for one month after undergoing surgery Monday morning to repair a broken ankle.

Los Angeles continues its five-game homestand, which began with a 3-1 triumph over Vancouver on Saturday. The Kings trailed after two periods before erupting for three goals in the third, including two by Jeff Carter. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 12 as Los Angeles halted its five-game losing streak.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WILD (22-17-5): Koivu, who leads the team with 35 points, suffered his injury in Saturday’s home victory over Washington. The veteran, who was expected to be named to Finland’s Olympic roster, was placed on injured reserve along with goaltender Josh Harding (illness). Right wing Nino Niederreiter was selected to represent Switzerland at the Winter Games next month, joining Americans Zach Parise and Ryan Suter as members of the Wild slated to play in the Olympics.

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-13-4): Quick, who was named to the United States Olympic Team last week, missed 24 games with a strained groin. With his return, rookie Martin Jones was assigned to Manchester of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old Jones became the second goaltender in NHL history to win his first eight career starts and wound up going 8-3-0 with three shutouts and a 1.41 goals-against average in 11 contests.

1. Suter was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday after recording four goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating. The 28-year-old became the first defenseman in franchise history to register a hat trick Saturday versus the Capitals.

2. Kings C Anze Kopitar was selected to play for Slovenia at next month’s Winter Olympics.

3. Los Angeles has allowed fewer than four goals in five of its last six contests.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Wild 1