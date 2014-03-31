Preview: Wild at Kings

Although the Los Angeles Kings are resting comfortably in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, they can play a significant role in deciding the wild-card representatives. Red-hot Los Angeles vies for its seventh win in a row on Monday, when it hosts the Minnesota Wild. The Kings conclude their three-game homestand with a date against Phoenix, which resides three points behind the seventh-place Wild.

“The story to the games leading up to the playoffs has been important to all the teams ... somebody’s trying to get ready, somebody’s trying to just fight for the playoff position,” Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar said. The Slovenian Olympian certainly is doing his part after scoring twice in the Kings’ 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Saturday. Zach Parise tallied twice and defenseman Jared Spurgeon netted the go-ahead goal as Minnesota posted a 3-1 triumph over the Coyotes on Saturday for just its fourth win in 13 games (4-5-4).

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE WILD (38-26-11): Captain Mikko Koivu notched two assists versus Phoenix and has scored one goal and set up six others during his five-game point streak. Ilya Bryzgalov made 23 saves against one of his former teams in the Coyotes and is in line to receive his second consecutive start. The Russian has fared well against Los Angeles, posting a 14-7-4 mark with a 2.32 goals-against average.

ABOUT THE KINGS (44-25-6): Marian Gaborik has made himself at home in Los Angeles, notching two assists on Saturday to record points in three straight games. Minnesota’s first-ever draft pick, Gaborik has secured eight points in his last nine games after going without one in his first three contests following his acquisition from Columbus. Jonathan Quick is rounding into postseason form, having won 11 of his last 13 decisions.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles and Minnesota have recorded one shootout victory over the other on the road this season. The Kings posted a 3-2 win on Oct. 3 before the Wild answered with a 2-1 triumph on Jan. 7.

2. Minnesota D Jonathon Blum, who is a California native, will play in his 100th NHL game on Monday.

3. Los Angeles C Jarret Stoll scored his team’s lone goal on Jan. 7 and registered a team-high nine hits on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Wild 1