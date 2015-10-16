Preview: Wild at Kings

The Minnesota Wild have little time to recover from a hard-fought victory as they continue their three-game road trip Friday against the Los Angeles Kings. Minnesota kicked off its trek by building a three-goal lead and holding on for a 4-3 triumph over previously unbeaten Arizona on Thursday.

Zach Parise scored his league-leading fifth goal and added an assist as the Wild extended their season-opening winning streak to three games. Los Angeles remains in search of its first victory as it dropped a 3-0 decision to Vancouver. The Kings are 0-3-0 on their season-opening five-game homestand. The Kings have scored a total of two goals in the defeats while surrendering 12. Los Angeles won two of its three meetings last season with Minnesota, incuding the lone contest at Staples Center on Oct. 19, 2014.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE WILD (3-0-0): Parise has scored in each game this campaign and four in a row dating back to the 2014-15 regular season. The 31-year-old is well on his way to the seventh 30-goal season of his career. Thomas Vanek reached a milestone Thursday, scoring his second goal of the campaign and the 300th in the NHL.

ABOUT THE KINGS (0-3-0): Los Angeles has had only five players land on the scoresheet thus far, but the most likely names are absent. Anze Kopitar, Marian Gaborik and Milan Lucic have yet to record a point and have a combined minus-8 rating. Defenseman Jake Muzzin is tied with Columbus’ William Karlsson with a league-worst minus-6.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk registered his 100th career victory Thursday.

2. Los Angeles D Derek Forbort is expected to make his NHL debut Friday in place of Matt Greene (undisclosed).

3. Kings captain Dustin Brown practiced on the top line with Gaborik and Kopitar on Thursday, with Lucic dropping to the second line with C Jeff Carter and RW Tyler Toffoli.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Wild 2